NYSC: Buhari Is Committed To Youth Development – Aisha Buhari

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari is passionate about youth development and places a high value on programmes targeted toward the advancement of the younger generations.

She listed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as one of the plans and added that her husband really valued the NYSC’s role in helping Nigerian youth contribute to the development of their country.

Aisha Buhari stated this while speaking at the launch of medical outreach programs under the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers, which was organized to honour the program’s 50th anniversary.

She also urged Nigerians to support corps members’ initiatives so they can keep having a significant positive impact on the community and rural residents.

“Mr President is particularly passionate about the NYSC. His support for the Scheme is driven by his belief in one Nigeria and sincere appreciation of the contributions of these young men and women.

” To this effect, the First Family always treats corps members serving in Daura, Katsina State, to presidential receptions during Sallah festivities.

“While I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating the NYSC at 50, I call on the management of the scheme as well as the corps members not to relent in their efforts in promoting unity of the country by providing quality service delivery to the Nation irrespective of State or place of service.

“I have noted with great satisfaction, the giant strides of the Scheme through the provision of health care to Nigerians.

Speaking further, she said “The introduction of the HIRD programme has largely been successful. As part of my Office’s appreciation, the donation of a well-equipped mobile clinic to the Scheme is to enhance the success of the Corps Medical team.

” I am sure that this facility would continuously assist in this respect.

“I am optimistic that the commemoration of the five decades of NYSC’s existence, coupled with the introduction of the HIRD outreach, will further validate the argument for the continued relevance of the Scheme.”

In his remarks, the NYSC Director-General, Brig Gen Yusha’u Ahmed, said NYSC had been helping in the development of Nigeria.

“The Scheme has long been a catalyst of our socio-cultural, political, and economic development.

“Like other developing countries, Nigeria faces challenges in its health sector, but concerted efforts are being made by various stakeholders, including the NYSC, with a view to making the system more functional.”