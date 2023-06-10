NYSC Board Member, Oyewumi, Lauds Ayinde Reappointment As Sanwu-olu ‘S Chief Of Staff

A member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has congratulated the re-appointed Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde. Describing the re-appointment of Ayinde as a laudable development, the businessman commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his choice, adding that the Chief of Staff has consistently demonstrated administrative acumen and political sagacity in the discharge of his duOyewumi while urging Ayinde not to relent in complementing the efforts of the governor, called on the people of Lagos State to sustain their support for the Sanwo-Olu led administration.

Oyewumi in a statement on Friday, stressed that Ayinde will live up to expectations. “The governor made a good choice for Lagos state. The re-appointed Chief of Staff is a seasoned administrator, consummate politician and philanthropist, who contributions to the growth and progress of Lagos state are remarkable and worthy of commendation” he said.