June 9, 2023
NYSC Board Member, Oyewumi Hails Re-Appointed Lagos CoS, Ayinde  

  • 2 hours ago
  • 1 minute read
A member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has congratulated the re-appointed Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde.

Describing the re-appointment of Ayinde as a laudable development, the businessman commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his choice, adding that the Chief of Staff has consistently demonstrated administrative acumen and political sagacity in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities.

The businessman while urging Ayinde not to relent in complementing the efforts of the Governor, called on the people of Lagos State to sustain their support for the Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

Oyewumi in a statement on Friday, stressed that the re-appointed Chief of Staff will live up to expectations.
He said, ” I commend Governing Babajide Sanwo-Olu for re-appointing Mr Tayo Ayinde as his Chief of Staff.

“The Governor made a good choice for Lagos State.

“The re-appointed Chief of Staff is a seasoned administrator, consummate politician and philanthropist, whose contributions to the growth and progress of Lagos state are remarkable and worthy of commendation.

“I am confident that the Sanwo-Olu administration will consolidate on its achievements in the first tenure”.
The politician wished Ayinde continued success in his noble role.

