New Telegraph

November 28, 2025
November 28, 2025
NYSC Board: I’m Still Awaiting My Inauguration Says Chairman-Designate

Chairman-designate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Governing Council, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, has expressed confidence that the Board will soon be inaugurated, saying he remains “patiently waiting” for the formal process.

Eta, whose appointment was announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in January this year, spoke on Thursday when members of the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (T/SGICC) Media Directorate paid him a courtesy visit at his Abuja residence.

The former APC Acting National Chairman and immediate past National Vice Chairman (South-South), who also served as Director of Media for the T/SGICC, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, insisting that its policies and appointments have the capacity to significantly reshape governance outcomes if fully implemented.

He disclosed that the delay in inaugurating the NYSC Board stemmed from what he described as an administrative communication gap between the Ministry of Youth and the Presidency.

