Nysc At 50: Scheme Achieving Goal Of National Integration, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been achieving the goal of national integration since it was established 50 years ago.This came as he lauded the former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), whose idea it was to create the scheme in 1973, few years after the civil war.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President noted that the NYSC has been providing opportunities for cross cultural interactions, and establishing a bridge for improved understanding. Buhari congratulated the former Head of State, and all Directors General of the Corps, past and present, for inspiring and sustaining a 50-year legacy that has strengthened a web of solidarity, ignited loyalty to the nation, broadened the horizon of citizens, promoted civic responsiveness, created a better understanding of various individual and ethnic identities, their diversities and underscored the bottom-line of the common values of fairness, justice, peace and unity.

The President believed the NYSC remained one the strongest ideals of nation building, institutionally encouraging inter-cultural and inter-religious marriages, resettling of people of various tribes in different parts of the country, exploration of entrepreneurship and business opportunities in places, removing insularity among citizens, and enabling a new culture of oneness, brotherliness and neighborliness.

As the nation celebrates the 50th anniversary of the scheme, the President af- firms that the scheme must be sustained, with a constant reminder of the history, structure and purpose, that should not be abused, trivialized or undermined for any reason, by keeping a focus on the larger picture that Nigeria’s unity is a process and a collective responsibility that must not be negotiated.