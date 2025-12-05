NYSC And Need To Avoid Risking Lives Of Corps Members

All those who permitted the risky venture by members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) into Hawul from Maiduguri must explain why such suicide mission should not attract severe punishment from the Director General.

On Tuesday November 11, 2025, troops of Operation Hadin Kai, OPHK, rescued 74 NYSC members who were stranded on the BurataiKamuga Road after their vehicle broke down. Using technology, the Army swung into action after spotting movements in an ultradangerous Boko Haram infested area.

The rescue operations took place in the night. The NYSC members were part of a Christian mission to Hawul. According to reports, they were led out of Maiduguri by a military convoy from the 7 Division Garrison which turned back in Damaturu.

The travellers were supposed to alert Sector 2 headquarters for cover to proceed to Hawul. Curiously, they failed to do that. In what appeared suicidal, the three buses journeyed into territories predominantly targeted by terrorists of Boko Haram and ISWAP extraction. In the process, the vehicles developed mechanical faults leaving 38 females and 36 males exposed to danger. We commend Maj. Gen Abdusalam Abubakar, Commander of OPHK and his men for saving the country from international embarrassment.

Without their prompt intervention, many families would have been thrown into mourning. However, at the same time, we condemn without sparing words, the entire leadership of the NYSC in Borno State for being insensitive to the ongoing debate about targeted killings in the Northern parts of the country.

This is not the time to embark on such perilous movements within the security challenged state. United States President, Donald Trump, recently designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), warning that military action could be taken against Islamic fundamentalists responsible for the attacks on Christians in the Northern parts of the country.

The NYSC members while exercising their constitutional right of freedom of religious association failed to consider the volatile nature of Borno, known globally as the epicentre of insurgency where almost 300 students were abducted in Chibok in 2014 during the Goodluck Jonathan presidency. Some of those girls have remained unaccounted for.

Boko Haram and Western education cannot coexist. It calls to question why graduates from different tertiary institutions embarked on that dangerous trip. ISWAP would have celebrated the abduction of three busloads of Christians, on a platter of gold. Parents should be spared the agony of raising money to pay for the release of their children in service of their country. On August 17, 2023, 11 NYSC members were abducted by terrorists, along the Funtua-Bisau Highway in Zamfara.

They were on their way to Orientation Camp in Sokoto. Travelling on an Akwa Ibom Transport Corporation (AKTC) bus from Uyo in the South, they passed the night in Abuja where some of their colleagues disembarked before proceeding to Kano where more members dropped off. The first set of the abductees, four of them, regained freedom on August 30, 2023.

It took a whole year for the last, Solomon Bassey, to be released. The duo of Abigail Peter and Sabbath Ikan, continue to be traumatised since they were set free on December 7, 2023. Borno should be of particular concern to the NYSC.

In 2009, Grace Ushang was raped to death in Maiduguri. In 2017, Kennedy Kenechukwu, serving at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri, slumped and died. Two years later, in 2019, Abraham Amita was kidnapped by Boko Haram elements. Admittedly, NYSC members are adults and free to roam their states of service.

However, the worrisome security situation makes it difficult for them to be granted excessive freedom of movement. On March 9, 2020, four of them were abducted on their way to camp in Gusau. Beyond security concerns, road traffic accidents have also claimed many lives. In 2021, five NYSC members died in a crash on the Abuja-Abaji-Kwali Road, on their way to their Orientation Camp in Katsina.

Their bodies were flown to Calabar by a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft. Innocent Ukpere and Victor Akpan graduated from the Akwa Ibom Polytechnic while Miracle Asuquo, Stella Ekikoh and Coleman Ezurike, were graduates of the University of Uyo. If the NYSC in Borno had no fear of accident, the fear of Boko Haram and ISWAP should have helped abort that journey from Maiduguri to Hawul. Brig. Gen Kunle Nafiu must act decisively now.

The NYSC boss is a different type of DG. Quite unlike his predecessors, he is a combatant who has seen many battles. Allowing people without military training to rigmarole within enemy territory is near suicide.