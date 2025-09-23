The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has fixed Wednesday, September 24, 2025, for the commencement of the Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation course across the country.

In a notice issued on its official Facebook page on Monday, the scheme said the orientation camp registration will run until Friday, September 26, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on the same day.

Reeling out the activities for the camp, the NYSC said the orientation course will run for three weeks, wrapping up with a closing ceremony on October 14, 2025.

It added that Kwara State will operate a separate timetable, with its camp opening on September 30 and ending on October 20.

NYSC Director-General Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu urged Prospective Corps Members to report only to the camps stated in their call-up letters and adhere strictly to registration procedures.

The scheme also reminded foreign-trained graduates to come with their international passports and original versions of all uploaded documents.

Nafiu warned Prospective Corps Members against presenting forged documents, stressing that offenders would be handed over to security agencies for prosecution.

The NYSC added that graduates of monotechnics and polytechnics must present their National Diploma certificates as part of the registration process.

The NYSC further advised that corps members who misplaced their call-up letters should take different steps depending on how they obtained them.

Those who collected the letters from their institutions are required to secure a police report and sworn affidavit before returning to their schools for reissuance, while those who printed theirs online can simply reprint fresh copies.

Emphasising safety, the scheme cautioned prospective corps members to avoid travelling at night.

The statement further read, “Once it is 6:00pm, prospective corps members are enjoined to break their journeys and spend the night at military or police barracks, NYSC secretariats or corps lodges nearest to their disembarkation point,”

The scheme further urged prospective corps members to use only recognized motor parks and licensed transport operators to reduce the risk of criminal attacks.

The NYSC Director-General cautioned, “Any prospective corps member who refuses to report for service or participates illegally in the scheme will be prosecuted, as stipulated by the NYSC Act.”

He added, “Married, pregnant, and nursing mothers posted outside their husbands’ states of residence may complete the orientation course in their states of domicile, provided they present evidence of marriage, their husbands’ identification, and proof of residence.

“For registration, all corps members must present their original call-up letters, statements of result or certificates, school identity cards, and certificates of medical fitness issued by government or military hospitals stamped by the Nigerian Medical Association. Medical and allied health graduates are also required to show proof of registration with their respective professional bodies.”

Wrapping up, the Director-General extended his best wishes to the new corps members, saying, “We wish all prospective corps members safe travels to their various camps and a successful service year.”