N’York Police Release New Photos Of ‘Person Of Interest’ In Insurance Boss Killing

Police have released two new photos of “a person of interest” in the killing of US health insurance executive Brian Thompson in New York on Wednesday.

NYPD are continuing their manhunt for a suspect after the “targeted attack” on the UnitedHealthcare CEO in Midtown Manhattan.

Thompson was shot in the back and leg around 06:45 EST (11:45 GMT) on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel.

Investigators say the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose” were written on the shell casings recovered at the scene of the attack, the BBC’s US partner CBS News reports.

Police are using facial recognition technology and a discarded phone to identify and track down the suspect, and are focusing on a surveillance image taken in a branch of Starbucks just before the shooting.

Thompson, head of the largest private insurer in the United States, was in New York to speak at an investor conference later on Wednesday.

