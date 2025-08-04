NYO Asks NJC to Sanction Erring Judges

The Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) has urged the National Judicial Council (NJC) to promptly sanction judges whose actions undermine democratic principles and erode public confidence in the judicial system.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, NYO President, Comrade Okorie C. Okorie, condemned the increasing politicisation of the judiciary, warning that unchecked misconduct within the legal system poses a serious threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

“Our democracy stands at a crossroads, threatened not just by visible enemies, but by the insidious corruption and complicity within its very institutions,” Okorie said.

He emphasised the judiciary’s constitutional responsibility to remain impartial and courageous in the face of political interference, stressing that the judicial system must not be weaponised to suppress dissent.

“Opposition is the lifeblood of any true democracy,” he added. Okorie also criticised legal professionals who manipulate judicial processes for partisan purposes or mislead the courts, stating that such conducts jeopardises the nation’s future. “Any compromise must be met with national outrage and decisive disciplinary action,” he said.

The NYO also called on the NJC to act decisively and transparently in disciplining erring judges and judicial officers, insisting that accountability must extend across all levels of the judiciary.

“The NJC must swiftly and transparently discipline judges and judicial officers whose conduct threatens democracy or undermines public trust in the judicial process,” Okorie stressed.

He further reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to defending judicial integrity and democratic governance, declaring the NYO’s readiness to mobilise Nigerian youth in protest against any actions that threaten democracy.

“We will not hesitate to call out, protest against, and expose anyone undermining democracy, no matter how highly placed,” he vowed.