NYG: Two Sisters Shine for Kwara In Squash as 5-Year Old Steals Show In Chess

With the sixth day of the ongoing National Youth Games in Asaba Delta State concluded, it was a double celebration for Kwara State and the home of AbdulRaheem, with their two daughters winning gold and silver in the girls’ squash final.

Khadijat and Aisha Abdul- Raheem both met in the singles final with Khadijat defeating her sister for the gold as Aishat settled for the silver. They are both students of Baptist Government Day Secondary School in Surulere, Ilo- rin, Kwara State.

In chess, despite not winning anything, 5-year-old Nahome Onoja was the cynosure of all eyes as she competed for Benue State. The Basic One pupil of Ivydo Nursery and Primary School, Logo 1, Makurdi, Benue State, was described as the discovery of the games and was duly invited to the national camp by the Nigeria Chess Federation as the federation planned to groom her as a national athlete for future competitions.

In tennis, 12-year-old Lorelay Senglide from Edo State defeat- ed Goodness Aina from Ekiti to win the gold medal. Delta State continued its impressive performance that has kept it in pole position on the log by defeating Kaduna State 3-1 (25-12, 16-25, 25-23, 25-22) to win gold in the boys volleyball event.

It was a double swoop for the perennial winner of the National Youth Games as the girls team defeated Kaduna State 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-19). Anambra State won bronze in the boys and girls categories.