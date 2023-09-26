NYG: Organisers defend accommodation crisis in Asaba

The organisers of the National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State, have reacted to a viral report of the accommodation crisis that has dogged the Games.

Pictures and reports have gone viral on social media showing how athletes have been left in uncomfortable situations in Asaba, but the project officer in charge of hostel accommodation, Dr Ademola Are, said in a press statement that the situation projected in the new report happened at the early stage of the competition, insisting that the so-called pictures of the athletes’ hostel were the initial challenges they experienced.

“During preparations, we were able to earmark Osadebe University, Infant Jesus College, and Academy Technical College. These are notable schools with a good environment, good facilities, and bunk beds, and they are expected to take care of over 5,000 athletes and officials.

“However, due to the postponement of the games, most of these institutions had to call back their students, and as at the time the games were going to take place, they were already doing their exams, and we could not drive them out without doing their exams. Because of this, the governor gave approval that we should just go ahead and make use of all the public schools available. Some of them had the double bunk; some did not. So, we needed to bring things on the floor, and the ministry was adequately informed of this situation.

“We did this and ensured that those that came in first were given priority, getting their necessary accommodation. Osadebe University was expected to take care of 2,500 athletes and officials; Infant Jesus was expected to take care of 1500; and Technical College was expected to take care of almost 200. This might not be adequate because of the shortages we envisaged due to the presence of students in the schools. We needed to look for alternatives, and these were not boarding schools, so we have to make arrangements, put in mobile toilets, and provide makeshift bathrooms to ensure that the children are adequately accommodated.”

