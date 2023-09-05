NYG gets new date, to serve as precursor to Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary

The Ministry of Sports Development has announced a change in the date of the seventh edition of the National Youth Games (NYG) initially scheduled to start in Asaba, Delta State capital from September 7 to 27.

In a statement released by the ministry, the Games will now start on September 20 and will end on the 30, a day before the Nigeria’s 63rd Independent anniversary.

The new date was confirmed after a meeting between the Ministry of Sports Development and the Chairman, Delta State Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, which took place in Abuja, on Monday.

The Ministry stated that the date change was to allow more time for the operationalization of plans towards hosting a successful youth games fiesta.

It added that the Games will serve as a precursor to celebrate the nation’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, which will be marked on October 1.

Related