NYG Asaba: Team Lagos Displaces Edo On Medals Table

Team Lagos has overtaken Team Edo which maintained an early lead in the first four days of the 9th edition of the National Youth Games held in Asaba and Okpanam.

As the competition entered Day 5, Lagos had 20 gold medals, 9 silver medals and 7 bronze medals, closely followed by Edo State with 19 gold medals, 6 silver medals and 7 bronze medals Abia is trailing behind with 8 gold medals, 4 silver medals and 2 bronze medals while Team Akwa Ibom occupies the fourth position with 6 Gold medals, 2 silver medals and 3 bronze medals.

Host Delta and defending champions are occupying the fifth position with 5 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 16 bronze medals.