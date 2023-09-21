NYG 2023: Talents Discovery More Important Than Winning – Sports Minister

…as excitement builds ahead 7th Youth Games in Asaba

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has said the main focus of the National Youth Games is mainly for talent discovery and not necessarily for winning as the seventh edition of the Games is a few days away.

In a statement signed by the Media Office of the minister and made available to New Telegraph, the former senator said there is a need to unearth new athletes that will take over from the likes of Tobi Amusan, Funke Oshonaike, Aruna Quadri and the rest.

He noted that part of the vision of the Ministry is to ensure proper development and provide a transition programme for these young athletes, where they can climb up the ladder from being newbies to full elite competitors.

“At this level of sports, our major focus as a nation will not be to win, but to provide a platform for new talents to find expression,” the Minister said.

“We want to have a working system that churns out talents for the nation, and at the same time provides a platform for these talented individuals to be the best version of themselves.

“The National Youth Games is for young athletes who are 15 years and under. It is at this level that we want to find the next Victor Osimhen, the heir apparent to Tobi Amusan, the protégés for Funke Oshonaike and Aruna Quadri, and many others.”

Meanwhile, the city of Asaba is agog as athletes and officials have started trooping in ahead of the National Youth Games with the opening ceremony scheduled for Saturday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The Games will feature 35 sports, with no fewer than 4,500 athletes from the 36 states of the federation plus the FCT participating in the quest for glory.

The Games will be held between September 23 and 30, across multiple venues in the Delta State capital, with the Opening Ceremony taking place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Featured sports include athletics, basketball, cricket, chess, football, judo, golf, handball, scrabble, Taekwondo, volleyball, wrestling, etc.