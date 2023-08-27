Nyesom Wike: Beyond the Theatrics

For the eight years he was Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike carved an image of himself as a tough guy. He doesn’t only take on the tough tasks, in governance and in politics, he takes time to add a little drama to the mix. Though he didn’t record the popular Showkeyic ghetto dance, ‘as e dey pain them, e dey sweet us’ hit, everyone including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, knows who owns the copyright. After an above average performance as governor, not many were surprised that his name popped up in President Bola Tinubu’s list of Ministers.

After holding the PDP bull by the horns while the APC milked the votes in Rivers, Wike was a natural choice for a ministerial appointment as reward. And Tinubu must have reasoned that no other duty post approximates a state than the FCT Ministry where Wike can still indulge in theatrics and bark out orders. One thing is sure of Wike: his reign as FCT Minister will be filled with drama; many have even predicted it will further make him or mar his relationship with the President.

In seven days since his inauguration, he has not disappointed; he has spent every single day marshalling his agenda for the territory, but at the same time talking tough about his preparedness to step on toes. He started out, however, on a faltering note.

In his to-do list, even before he opened any official files, he had pencilled down over six thousand houses in as many as 30 settlements for demolition. It turns out that in making that declaration, the showman in Wike took the better part of him. The data used by Wike in spewing the threat are grossly out of date. The houses, supposedly marked for the bulldozer by previous administrations, were compiled over a year ago. But as many have observed, Wike may he surprised to learn that Abuja is not only hundreds of miles away from Port Harcourt; it is a different ball game entirely.

And he will sooner than later learn, like his new master Tinubu, that leading at the Federal level is not the usual touch-and- follow that obtains in the states. Even the lawyers say with the template being laid, they would have a field day in the courts. If Wike should carry out the threat for instance of demolishing the thousands of houses that he insists fall foul of the famed Abuja masterplan, he would incur maybe an equal number of court cases.

At least the Director of the FCTA Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima has said that much by clarifying, for instance, that an exercise of that nature would require an updated survey. From Wike, there’s a threat package, real or imagined, for everyone in Abuja, The repeated threat to step on toes are for the high and mighty that are supposedly distorting the Abuja Masterplan in Asokoro, Maitama, Wuse and the other abodes of the powerful. From Durumi to Dutse, from Garki to Gishiiri, from Karmo to Kabusa and from Lokogoma to Lugbe, the threat to demolish shanties are ringing in high decibels.

Even the roadside corn sellers now know they are part of the security threat in the nation’s seat of power where the Fulani cow herders have also been served a quit notice. Some of them are laudable while others appear to be mere theatrics. Whichever one it is, Wike is better advised to follow due process or get entangled in multiple suits. Apart from dancing, he also needs to learn the boxer’s principle of taking as much punches as he gives.

The controversy over his new official car, a N300 million Armoured Lexus LX600 SUV unveiled on his assumption of office, is one reminder that he will also be under scrutiny. His lame defence that the wonder on wheels, marked FCT 01, was not authorized by him does not reduce from the fact that it has sufficed as his official vehicle. A big minus for one on a mission for propriety. He has his work cut out for him, though no one is sure if keeping his own party leadership busy resolving issues is one of them. His revelation that he sought the permission of some leaders of the PDP before accepting the ministerial offer from President Bola Tinubu, has raised a few eyebrows.

For a man who has caused so much disquiet in the PDP already, Wike is today the defacto leader of the APC as well as the PDP in Rivers State. Has he upgraded his status to also start running Wadata Plaza by proxy? If indeed the Acting National Chairman of PDP, Umar Damagun, Rivers State Governor Simi Fubara, Minority Leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives as well as zonal and state chairmen of the party in Rivers State had approved of his appointment as Minister in an APC government which declaration of victory they are seeking to uptown in the presidential election tribunal, then it is a frightening time indeed for the main opposition party. Wike worked hard to earn his appointment as FCT Minister. He may be required to do even more to keep it.