NYCN To Honour Tinubu, Other Leaders To Mark 60th Anniversary

Share

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), is to confer President Bola Tinubu the Grand Patron of Nigerian Youths award as part of the activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the council.

Also, past leaders of the council will be recognised for their outstanding contributions to youth development, in a ceremony to be attended virtually and physically by over 200,000 Nigerian youths.

NYCN President Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, in a statement, said the event with the theme “60 Years of NYCN: Reflecting on the Past, Maximizing the Present, and Shaping the Future,” will hold on December 7, at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia, Port Harcourt.

“The occasion will be hosted by the governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, and will be overseen by the Honorable Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, who will serve as the special guest,” Sukubo disclosed.

According to him, the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, will be co-chair the occasion alongside the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

“The occasion will feature a keynote address by renowned Kenyan lawyer and activist, Prof. Patrick Lumumba, who will share insights on the theme of the celebration.

“The President of the economic freedom fighter in South Africa, Comrade Julius Malema, will also deliver a guest speech on the theme, offering his perspective on youth leadership in Africa,” the NYCN president added.

Founded in 1964, the NYCN is one of the foremost umbrella bodies representing Nigerian youth organizations in Nigeria.

It has over 100 member Voluntary Youth Organizations (VYOs), with a membership of over 40 million individuals.

The council is an affiliate of major international youth bodies, including the World Assembly of Youth (WAY) and the Pan-African Youth Union (PYU).

The NYCN has also played a pivotal role in promoting youth involvement in national governance, encouraging the youth to take an active part in the democratic process.

‘It has advocated for youth inclusion in decision-making processes and worked to create platforms for young people to engage with leaders at all levels,” Sukubo said.

Share

Please follow and like us: