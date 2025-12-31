…NYCN Tasks Govt On Emergency Response

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Lagos State, has called on the government on the need to take immediate, coordinated actions to strengthen road safety and emergency response mechanisms across the country.

Mr Adigun Ibrahim, Chairman, NYCN Lagos State, made the call in a statement yesterday. Ibrahim said there was urgent need for government to ensure fully equipped, wellcoordinated ambulance and trauma response units along major highways and accident-prone routes. He noted that lives were often lost, not only at the point of impact, but due to delayed or inadequate emergency response.

Ibrahim, who also doubles as Chairman, Forum of NYCN State Chairmen, recommended speed monitoring devices, traffic cameras, and intelligent transport systems to be fully implemented and actively utilised, not just installed.

According to him, these systems are essential to enforce compliance with speed regulations, provide accurate data for investigations, and enable government to make evidence-based safety decisions. He said: “Nigeria cannot continue to lose its youth to avoidable road tragedies