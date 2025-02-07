NYCN partners NGO to Sensitise Inmate on Hope of Better Life

Share

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Friday said they are collaborating with Miroawiwe Foundation to sensitise inmates in correctional centres on hope and assurances of a better life.

Mr David Aladeotan, the Vice-Chairman, NYCN, Lagos West Chapter, disclosed this in a press briefing in Badagry.

According to the Vice-Chairman, they will reach out to correctional centres in Lagos West Senatorial District.

Aladeotan said that the sensitization programme was being organised under the Welfare Support Scheme, dedicated to assisting vulnerable individuals, including those in correctional facilities by advocating improved welfare policies and social interventions.

He said the inmates need to feel a sense of belonging and be made to understand that the future is bright with all opportunity open to them.

According to him, it is only through this kind of programme that the inmates can feel they are part of the society thereby making them responsible individuals after serving their terms.

The Founder of Miwawiwe Foundation, Mr Miroawiwe Hunga, said the foundation is determined to remove youths from the streets and make them feel a sense of importance as nation builders through various philanthropic programmes.

Hunga, a philanthropist, said the foundation mission was to reach out to every individual irrespective of status which bore many of the foundations programme such as donations of materials to schools and renovation.

He said the programme was geared towards supporting the THEMES plus agenda of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration on taking the youths off the streets.

