In a bid to enhance policing and strengthen the security of lives and property across Isolo LCDA, the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Isolo Local Branch, has expressed its readiness to partner with police authorities.

The youth umbrella gave this assurance recently during a courtesy and strategic visit to the Area D Commander, ACP Bamidele Awoniyi, at the Area Command Headquarters in Mushin.

Leading other executive members, including Comrade Mujtaba Akinola, Comrade Mustopha Najmudeen, and Comrade Monsur Aregbe, the Coordinator, Damilola Kushimo, explained that the visit was in furtherance of his administration’s commitment to fostering partnerships with critical stakeholders and government institutions within the council area to advance social development, of which the security of lives and property remains a vital component.

He further stated that the meeting was aimed at strengthening collaboration between the youth body and the Nigeria Police in order to foster community engagement and proactive security measures within the local council development area.

Kushimo averred that youths constitute a critical component of any cosmopolitan community like Isolo, stressing that meaningful engagement with young people would go a long way in curbing crime, promoting peace, and sustaining development across the community.

“Our coming today goes beyond mere familiarisation. It is to express our readiness to partner with the police authority at both the Area Command and divisional levels to foster peace and tranquillity in Isolo LCDA.

“Sustaining the relative peace in our community requires doubling down on collective efforts and promoting continuous engagement with other critical stakeholders. We have therefore come to assure you of our commitment to keep rallying our peers for sustained sensitisation against crime and criminality, among other initiatives,” he said.

Proposing avenues for deeper engagement, Kushimo echoed the sentiment of the state chapter of the youth umbrella body on the need to include youth representatives in strategic peace and security meetings held monthly at the local government headquarters among security chiefs and other stakeholders.

According to him, youth inclusion in such critical engagement would promote better communication, encourage civic responsibility among young people, and strengthen grassroots intelligence gathering.

He also proposed the need to cede some elective positions to young individuals in the leadership formation of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) across the five divisional police stations in Isolo, stressing that such inclusion would strengthen the partnership between the police and the youth population.

The youth leader assured the Area Commander of NYCN’s commitment to mobilising young people towards supporting lawful initiatives that promote security, peace, and social stability in the council area.

In his remarks, ACP Awoniyi commended the youth group for the visit and its proactive disposition towards safety.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to community policing and welcomed the proposed partnership, assuring that the police would continue to work closely with responsible youth organisations to maintain peace and order across the area.

He also promised further discussions on the suggested initiatives and assured the youth body of his support for their programmes aimed at strengthening community security and youth engagement.