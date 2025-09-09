NYCN Election: N’Central Backs Sukubo For Re-Election

The North Central chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has pledged support for Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo for a second term in office.

At a meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, stakeholders from the zone, in a motion by NYCN Voluntary Youth Organisations, Yakubu Ibrahim and seconded by Hussain Mukhtar, pledged their support for Sukubo should he decide to contest the election.

Former NYCN national officer, Prince Abubakar Abutu, said North Central leaders are well-informed about the achievements of President Sukubo.

“We have listened to him. He is the only person who has travelled down to the zones,” he stated.

Sukubo said he agreed to seek re-election following a series of calls from stakeholders.

He, however, stated that his bid for re-election is not driven by personal interest, but a commitment to end the challenges and difficulties facing the NYCN.

“What it really means is, it’s not for my personal good, it’s not for self-centeredness, it’s not for self-reliance. It is in the interest of all and the Council at large.

“It’s because of the kind of trauma the council has passed through for decades, and we have been able to do our best to take it to fifty-five per cent solved,” he claimed.

He promised that if I am re-elected, he would try to solve the council’s problems, “so that we can allow our younger ones, who will take over from us, to have peace to run the Council the way it should run.”

Sukubo expressed the belief that the election would be free, fair, and credible, adding that “it will not be a closed-door election. Doors are open to all contestants to contest for any offices of their choice. No one will be undone or intimidated.”

He commended the Federal Government’s youth empowerment and called on Nigerian youths to support leaders at all levels, irrespective of political affiliation.

“We expected that the president, by now, would allow the National Youth Council of Nigeria to be advocating and championing the blueprint for youth empowerment and youth development under his government.

“That is what I, as the NYCN President, wish the President could give the National Youth Council of Nigeria this assignment, this task as a vehicle for us youths to reach out to the 774 local governments, 36 states, and the entire country.”

NYCN Vice President (North Central), Mukhtar Akoshile, also rate President Tinubu high in youth empowerment.

Akoshile said, “I will score President Bola Ahmed Tinubu very high. In terms of appointments, more youths have been appointed. Also, his policies and programmes have been pro-youth.

“Though the President has done well, we will still encourage him to do more to ensure that most Nigerian youths are empowered.”