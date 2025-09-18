NYCN Election: Forum Of State Chairmen Endorses Sukubo’s Re-Election

The Forum of State Chairmen of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), one of the council’s most influential leadership blocs, has endorsed the re-election of its incumbent President, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, for another four-year term.

With NYCN’s national elective congress scheduled for this week, the Forum, in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday, said the endorsement was based on Sukubo’s unwavering commitment to youth development and empowerment.

The communiqué, signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Abdulsalam Abdulquadri; Secretary, Shamsu Ibrahim Shamo; and Public Relations Officer, Kokoriko Raphael, however clarified that its endorsement does not preclude other aspirants from contesting, stressing that the democratic process of NYCN remains open to all eligible candidates.

The Forum also expressed support for the recent amendment of the NYCN Constitution, which was adopted and ratified at the council’s National Congress in Port Harcourt. It described the amendment as a step towards strengthening the structural framework of the council, enhancing operational efficiency, and promoting holistic youth empowerment.

It further emphasized strict adherence to the amended Constitution, which it described as the bedrock of NYCN governance and operations.

In addition, the Forum commended the report of the Affiliation and Revalidation Committee, which validated 83 out of 104 Voluntary Youth Organizations as eligible members of the council.

It urged the affiliated organizations to work collaboratively with NYCN under Sukubo’s leadership to achieve common goals and pledged its support in building the capacity of member organizations to better promote youth development across the country.