NYCN Disowns Planned Election In Katsina

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Friday denied any planned election in Katsina State.

NYCN, in a statement issued by its President, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo and National Secretary, Suleiman Abubakar, described such election as fake and an attempt to defraud unsuspecting youths in Katsina State.

It, however, called on security agencies to take action against the impostors.

NYCN said it recognises Shamsu Ibrahim Shamo as “the legitimate and duly elected Chairman of the NYCN Katsina State Chapter,” and there is no plan to hold an election to replace him.

According to the statement, the aim of those planning the election is “to exploit and deceive the youth.

“We strongly advise LGA coordinators, members of Voluntary Youth Organizations (VYOs), and youth in Katsina State to avoid participating in any activities organised by these fraudulent individuals, as doing so will only result in wasted time, energy, and resources.

“These fraudulent actions undermine the integrity of the NYCN and should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

It promised to inform youths in Katsina State whenever NYCN elections were scheduled and would “ensure that all stakeholders, including youth, local government officials, and affiliated organisations, are properly informed through official channels.

“Transparency will be maintained throughout the process, and all eligible members will be made aware of the election procedures.”

