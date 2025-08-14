NYCN Chapter Chairmen Reaffirm Sukubo As President

The Forum of State Chairmen of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), comprising 36 state chairmen and Abuja, has reaffirmed Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo as council president.

The forum, in a communiqué after a meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, declared as illegal, null, and void the purported National Management Meeting called by some people led by one Solomon Adodo.

Abdulsalam Abdulquadr, Chairman of the Forum, who doubles as the Oyo State Chairman of NYCN, read the text of the communique. said the aim of the group was to destabilise the youth constituency for financial gains.

The forum maintained that Sukubo’s tenure will elapse in September 2025, and accused Adodo’s group of deliberately undermining the authority and legitimacy of the Sukubo-led National Executive for financial gains and creating confusion within the youth constituency.

“We strongly warn against any action that would undermine the authority and legitimacy of the Ambassador. Sukubo-led National Executive of NYCN, as such actions would be detrimental to the mission and objectives of the National Youth Council.

“We align with the constitutional provision of NYCN for the forthcoming National Elective Congress slated for September this year, while urging that the process must be open, transparent, and inclusive for all,” the forum stated.

It warned unsuspecting members of the public from being defrauded, and urged NYCN leadership to consider taking lawful action in line with its constitution against those running parallel structures in the Council so as to protect the legitimacy, reputation, and effectiveness of the nation’s apex youth body.

“The purported National Management Meeting called by (them) is in total disregard of the Constitution of the National Youth Council of Nigeria and is therefore null and void,” the forum said.

The forum announced the establishment of Peace and Conflict Resolution Committees in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country, and said they are to serve as platforms for receiving and addressing complaints arising from leadership disputes, as well as investigating pending and emerging issues, and timely resolution of conflicts.

“The Forum expressed confidence that the committees will play a crucial role in promoting peace, stability, and unity within the National Youth Council of Nigeria and the broader youth constituency.”

It appreciated the Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, for his youth-friendly initiatives and commitment to youth development and empowerment.

The initiatives, the forum noted, include the proposed National Youth Conference, the establishment of the Nigeria Youth Academy, and the implementation of the Youth Data Protection Awareness Program, among others.

The communique was signed by Abdulquadr, the Secretary of the forum, Comr. Shamsu Ibrahim Shamo, and the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Kokoriko Ralphael.