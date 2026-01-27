NYC To Lokpobiri: Reforms’re Securing Nigeria’s Energy Tuture

The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has thrown its weight behind the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, describing his reforms as a decisive gateway to Nigeria’s long-term energy security and economic stability.

In a statement issued at the end of the 2025 ministerial performance assessment signed by its President, Comrade Jethro Annum and made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, the youth group said Lokpobiri’s interventions have repositioned Nigeria’s oil and gas sector as a stable, investor-friendly and growth-oriented industry, fully aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the NYC, one of the most consequential achievements of the Minister has been the resolution of long-standing divestment disputes involving major international oil companies.

By working closely with regulators, host communities and emerging indigenous operators, Lokpobiri ensured smooth asset transfers without production shutdowns, safeguarding jobs, boosting competitiveness and sustaining output across the sector.

The group noted that under the Minister’s watch, the oil and gas industry has enjoyed uncommon stability, driven by clearer policy direction, stronger coordination and respect for regulatory institutions. The statement partly reads: “His tenure has been marked by improved inter-agency collaboration, clarity in policy implementation and adherence to regulatory frameworks.