NYC Hails Lokpobiri, Says Reforms Are Securing Nigeria’s Energy Future

The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has thrown its weight behind the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, describing his reforms as a decisive gateway to Nigeria’s long-term energy security and economic stability.

In a statement issued at the end of the 2025 ministerial performance assessment signed by its President, Comrade Jethro Annum and made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, the youth group said Lokpobiri’s interventions have repositioned Nigeria’s oil and gas sector as a stable, investor-friendly and growth-oriented industry, fully aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the NYC, one of the most consequential achievements of the Minister has been the resolution of long-standing divestment disputes involving major international oil companies.

By working closely with regulators, host communities and emerging indigenous operators, Lokpobiri ensured smooth asset transfers without production shutdowns, safeguarding jobs, boosting competitiveness and sustaining output across the sector.

The group noted that under the Minister’s watch, the oil and gas industry has enjoyed uncommon stability, driven by clearer policy direction, stronger coordination and respect for regulatory institutions.

The statement partly reads: “His tenure has been marked by improved inter-agency collaboration, clarity in policy implementation and adherence to regulatory frameworks. The absence of major operational disruptions across the value chain reflects deliberate leadership rather than coincidence.”

NYC also singled out the landmark $5 billion Final Investment Decision (FID) secured for the Bonga North Deep-Water project as a defining moment in Nigeria’s offshore oil development.

The group said Lokpobiri’s sustained engagement with Shell SPDC and its partners helped break regulatory bottlenecks and align investors with national priorities, unlocking one of Nigeria’s largest deep-water investments.

“This single intervention has the potential to significantly boost offshore production, create jobs, deepen local content participation and strengthen Nigeria’s footprint in the global deep-water oil market,” the group said.

Equally critical, the Congress pointed to the steady rise in crude oil production from about one million barrels per day to roughly 1.8 million barrels per day, including condensates, attributing the increase to coordinated action with security agencies, operational reforms and the resolution of regulatory disputes.

It said the production surge has translated into improved government revenue, stronger foreign exchange inflows and renewed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to meet its OPEC production targets.

On the regulatory front, the youth group said the Minister championed reforms that simplified licensing processes, introduced clearer timelines and deployed technology-driven systems to reduce delays. Combined with consistent stakeholder engagement, these measures have lowered entry barriers, enhanced accountability and rekindled investor interest in the sector.

NYC further credited Lokpobiri with restoring investor confidence through policy consistency, contract stability and regular dialogue with industry players.

“Both international and local operators now have a clearer understanding of regulatory expectations and fiscal terms. This sense of predictability has created a climate of confidence and security for investors,” the statement noted.

In the downstream sector, the NYC linked the sustained nationwide availability of petroleum products to the Minister’s close collaboration with NNPC Ltd., regulators and marketers. It said steady monitoring and coordination have helped prevent fuel shortages, reduced smuggling pressures and maintained relative pricing stability, boosting public confidence in the current administration.

The youth group passed a vote of confidence in Senator Lokpobiri, applauding his role in securing Nigeria as the host country for the Africa Energy Bank (AEB), a move they noted has positioned Nigeria at the heart of Africa’s energy financing architecture.

With operations expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026 and an ambitious asset base target of $120 billion, the Africa Energy Bank. backed by the African Export-Import Bank and the African Petroleum Producers Organization was expected to mobilise capital for oil, gas and renewable energy projects across the continent.

“With Nigeria securing the hosting rights through the dogged determination of Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the partnership between Africa Export-Import Bank and African Petroleum Producers Organisation will support the continent’s energy transition goals and funding needs.”