NYAG Makinde 2027 Sympathizes With Kano, Niger Over Tragic Losses

The Nigeria Youths Awareness Group Makinde 2027 (NYAG Makinde 2027) has expressed deep sympathy to the governments and people of Kano and Niger States following two separate tragic incidents that claimed numerous lives.

In a statement signed by the NYAG National Secretary, Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi, the group mourned the loss of 22 athletes and officials from Kano State who died in a fatal accident while returning from the just-concluded Gateway 2024 National Sports Festival held in Ogun State.

“We sympathize with the Kano State Government and the people of the state over the fatal accident that claimed the lives of 21 members of the state’s contingent returning from the National Sports Festival,” the statement read.

The group also extended condolences to the Niger State Government and residents of Mokwa Local Government Area, where devastating floods reportedly claimed over 150 lives and displaced hundreds.

Alhaji Abdullahi stated, “On behalf of our presidential hopeful, the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Oluwaseyi Makinde, whom we are supporting for the 2027 election, we were deeply moved by these two calamities that have recently befallen our nation.”

He added that NYAG Makinde 2027 mourns with all affected families, as well as the wider Nigerian sports community and citizens at large, over the “irreparable losses.”

The group commended Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for promptly sending a powerful delegation to Kano to commiserate with the state. The delegation, led by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, included the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi; Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka; and Executive Secretary of the Gateway Games 2024 LOC, Dr. Kweku Tandoh.

Other members of the delegation were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Comrade Lanre Ogunyinka; Team Ogun’s coach, Idris Oguntayo; and two athletes, Ms. Atinuke Onabiyi and Mr. Ayomide Oyegbade.

“This is a devastating loss for Kano State, the Nigerian athletics community, and especially the families and friends of those affected,” Alhaji Abdullahi noted.

“We also pray for the swift recovery of the survivors currently receiving medical attention.”

On the flood disaster in Niger State, NYAG Makinde 2027 lamented the scale of destruction and loss of lives, describing it as a national tragedy.

“This tragic flood has resulted in untimely deaths and has brought untold hardship to many families across the state. Our country is in mourning,” the group said.

NYAG Makinde 2027 also applauded the Niger State Government for its prompt intervention by providing relief materials and financial assistance to affected communities.

“Our preferred candidate for the 2027 presidency, Governor Makinde, is a leader who understands the plight of ordinary Nigerians. We are here to show solidarity and extend our heartfelt sympathy to the victims’ families and all those affected,” the group concluded.

