Nwuba: How AI‘ll Help Manage Aviation Complexities

President of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria, Dr Alex Nwuba, said the future of aviation would rely on intelligent, data-driven air traffic control, as the skies are becoming increasingly crowded, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming the key to managing this complexity.

In a paper he presented to the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation on its retreat organized by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) entitled, “Aviation’s Next Ascent: From Regulation to AI Powered Relevance, How Technology is Redefining Survival and Sustainability in the Skies”, he noted that while not replacing pilots, AI would act as a “smart co-pilot,” assisting with routine tasks and providing real-time decision support, reducing pilot workload and minimizing human error.

He added that the new navigation systems will need to seamlessly integrate both manned and unmanned aircraft into a single, cohesive airspace. He said: “Aviation is built on the bedrock of uncompromising standards—regulation as a safety net. Every aspect, from aircraft design to pilot training, is governed by strict rules from bodies like the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), EASA and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Regulation isn’t bureaucracy, but the DNA of safety”. On the impact of AI on jobs, the second Vice President, the Aviation Safety Roundtable Initiative (ASRI), said while AI will not eliminate jobs, it would significantly change the roles and responsibilities of many positions, stressing that in the aviation industry, some jobs will be automated, while others will be augmented.

He listed jobs that will be replaced by AI, such as baggage handlers (for sorting), hinting that AI-powered systems can use computer vision to track, sort, and route baggage with a high degree of accuracy. While human supervision will still be necessary, Nwuba hinted that the need for large teams of manual sorters is likely to decrease.

Other jobs that are at risk of being taken over by the new technology are gate agents (for routine tasks); many of the routine tasks performed by gate agents, such as checking in passengers, printing boarding passes, and managing seat assignments, can be automated through self-service kiosks and mobile apps.

The AI chatbots, he reiterated, can handle most customer inquiries, reducing the need for human agents to answer repetitive questions. The expert stated further that while AI will not replace human air traffic controllers entirely, it can automate some of their less complex functions, such as managing flight trajectories and sequencing aircraft, stressing that this will allow controllers to focus on more critical tasks and emergencies.

Equally at huge risk, he said, are ticketing and reservation as AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants are already handling a significant portion of booking and reservation inquiries, including flight changes and cancellations. Listing jobs to be augmented, such as maintenance technicians, Nwuba noted that instead of eliminating their jobs, AI would provide greater efficiency with AI-powered predictive maintenance systems, giving precise information on which parts to inspect and when to perform maintenance, preventing costly failures and unplanned downtime.

According to him, “AI can act as a copilot, providing real-time data and alerts about weather, turbulence, and potential mechanical issues, freeing up pilots to focus on critical decisionmaking and manual flight control. AI-powered scanners and video surveillance systems will assist security staff by automatically flagging suspicious items or behaviours.

This will allow security personnel to focus on in-depth inspections and a more rapid response to potential threats. “While chatbots handle routine inquiries, human customer service representatives will be able to dedicate their time to more complex and empathetic interactions, such as resolving major travel disruptions or assisting customers with special needs.”

As AI becomes more integrated into the industry, he said new jobs like AI system managers, data analysts and A1 ethicists would emerge to support this technology. He said aviation’s future was about using intelligent tools to make the best possible decisions at every single moment.