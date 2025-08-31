Nwosu’s Shot At Saving Nigeria’s Democracy

Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu may not be a relation of Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, former Chairman of National Electoral Commission (NEC), but like Humphrey, Ralphs is defining Nigeria’s democracy. Incidentally, the two are from Anambra State: Humphrey from Ajali while Ralphs is from Awka, the state capital.

Humphrey presided over the most credible and transparent election in Nigeria’s history, the June 12, 1993 presidential election, though annulled by the military. Despite the annulment, the June 12 election has remained watershed in Nigeria’s electoral history.

In the same way, Ralphs founded a political party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which has taken Nigeria’s political party to another level. The ADC is at the moment driving a movement that is galvanising opposition leaders under one umbrella.

Notwithstanding that the Option A4, which Humphrey Nwosu adopted that gave Nigeria her first transparent and credible election, was aborted by the military, no political formula has been able to gain acceptance in Nigeria since then, not even the introduction of technology into the nation’s electoral system by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

ADC was formed in 2006. It has been fielding candidates in Nigeria elections, including the highest office of the land, the presidency, since then. Unlike, leaders of other political parties, Ralphs Nwosu concerned himself with nurturing budding political leaders instead of putting himself forward as a candidate in any of these elections.

In 2018, after accessing the registered political parties in the country then, Coalition of Nigerian Movement (CNM) led former President Olusegun Obasanjo, adopted ADC as platform for the much talked about third force for the 2019 general elections.

Before then, the two known political parties in the country were the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). PDP had ruled Nigeria for 16 years, while the APC then, was in power for three years.

Unfortunately, this did not work out, but it didn’t dampen Ralphs Nwosu’s morale. He saw the move then as “a response to the clarion call made by all the former leaders of the country, eminent statesmen, religious and traditional leaders and retired military and security top notches,” for a third force needed to rescue Nigeria from misrule.

Apart from Obasanjo’s CNM, former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, spoke highly of the ADC.

For the party, according to Nwosu, that emerged from a “struggling corner-shop, I do not mean Shoprite or Walmart, to become a national supermarket of choice,” is a no mean feat. He explained that ADC is different from other political parties by its philosophy and pan-African outlook.

The adoption of the ADC as a coalition platform for the 2027 general election by frontline politicians in the country, is once again a testimony of a well organised political party, and this is credit to Nwosu’s management ability.

Those involved in the coalition are former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who led the PDP group, former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, who is leading the Labour Party to the coalition, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, and former Kano State governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, who is leading the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the ADC.

Most of the coalition partners made a serious impact in the 2023 presidential election, and were as well, great threats to the incumbent returning to office in 2027.

For instance, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, won over 6,000 votes in six states, in the 2023 presidential election. Obi, as candidate of the Labour Party in the election, also won over 6,000,000 votes in five states of the country and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The combined votes of Atiku and Obi is over 13,000, 000 votes, which is over 5,000,000 votes is more than 8,000,000 and some fraction of votes Bola Tinubu scored in 2023 to be declared winner presidents.

On the other hand, Amaechi contested the APC ticket with Tinubu and came second with 316 delegate votes with strong showings in Rivers and Plateau States. el-Rufai was one of those supported Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket that mobilised Northern votes for the president in 2023. The North at the moment, is not only averse to Muslim-Muslim ticket, but Tinubu’s return as president in 2027.

Nwosu said “Nigeria is very sick and Nigerians have assembled together to get back the soul of their nation,” and that is the reason for the alliance of the political leaders on the ADC platform.

Nigerians are looking forward to 2027. Perhaps, what the CNM could not achieve, ADC as a coalition platform that has been witnessing influx of political heavy weights from other political parties, would achieve.

In Lagos State for instance, PDP and other opposition members have emptied itself into the ADC. Though this is not noticeable yet in APC, ADC is however looking forward to harvest from the likely disaffection that is likely to follow the APC’s primaries in 2026. Ralphs said he would be the happiest man on earth if ADC is “planted” in the villa in 2027.