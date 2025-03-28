Nwosu Should Be Immortalised – Gani Adams

Share

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, has backed the calls for the immortalisation of the late former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Humphrey Nwosu, in recognition of his role in delivering the June 12, 1993, presidential election, widely regarded as the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history.

Adams said Nwosu deserved to be honoured for his integrity in conducting the election, which saw the late MKO Abiola emerge as the presumed winner, though he was never officially installed as President.

It would be recalled that the Senate recently, for the second time, rejected a motion seeking to immortalise Nwosu, opting instead to honour him with a minute’s silence and extend condolences to his family.

In a statement, Adams noted that the credibility of the June 12 election was made possible by Nwosu’s sincerity and leadership at the helm of NEC.

He argued that just as President Muhammadu Buhari honoured Abiola in 2018, Nwosu also deserved lasting recognition.

“The respect and glory that Abiola enjoys today, even after his passing, is due to the honesty displayed by Nwosu and his team.

“If Abiola could be honoured, then Nwosu, who ensured a free and fair election, must also be immortalised,” Adams said.

He called on the Federal Government to name a monument after Nwosu as a precedent for future Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairmen, encouraging them to uphold integrity in election management.

“It is crucial that Humphrey Nwosu is recognised. The foundation of free and fair elections in Nigeria was laid through his leadership in the June 12, 1993, election. Naming a monument after him would set a good example for future INEC chairmen,” Adams added.

He urged the National Assembly to take action in ensuring Nwosu’s legacy is preserved, explaining that such recognition would promote credibility in the country’s electoral system.

Adams also pointed out that Nwosu documented the annulled election’s true story in a book, underscoring the importance of honouring him.

He warned that denying Nwosu his due recognition would be a disservice to the country.

Furthermore, Adams emphasized that Yoruba people must support Nwosu’s immortalisation, just as many Igbo supported Abiola’s.

He highlighted the strong Igbo participation in the June 12 remembrance events, where one of the resolutions was to ensure Abiola’s legacy was upheld.

“For any Yoruba person to oppose the immortalisation of Prof. Humphrey Nwosu would be self-centered. We must stand for justice—what is good for the goose is also good for the gander,” he submitted.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

