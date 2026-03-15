President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid tribute to former Super Eagles midfielder Henry Onyemanze Nwosu, who died on Saturday at the age of 62.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President joined the Nigerian football community in mourning the passing of the former Green Eagles star, describing him as an exceptionally gifted player whose artistry on the pitch left a lasting impact on the game.

Tinubu also recalled Nwosu’s early brilliance with the national team, particularly his role as a teenager in Nigeria’s victorious squad at the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations.

“President Bola Tinubu extends his condolences to the family of Henry Onyemanze Nwosu, a legendary Super Eagles midfielder who passed away on Saturday at the age of 62,” the statement read.

The President noted that Nwosu made history as a 17-year-old member of the then Green Eagles squad that secured Nigeria’s first continental title in 1980.

He also acknowledged the former midfielder’s long service to the national team, during which he featured at subsequent AFCON tournaments in 1982, 1984 and 1988.

According to the President, Nigerians will always remember the late playmaker for the pride and joy he brought to the country and for inspiring many compatriots to greater accomplishments through his exploits on the field.

Also reacting, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, described Nwosu’s death as a painful loss to the nation and the football community. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor said Nigeria had lost a patriot, a legend and a national icon.

Sanwo-Olu extended condolences to the Nwosu family, the Imo State Government and the Nigeria Football Federation, noting that the late midfielder made the country proud with his contributions to Nigeria’s historic AFCON triumph.

“The death of Henry Nwosu is a painful loss to the country, particularly football lovers, because we lost a patriot, legend and national icon,” the governor said.

“He served the nation passionately and worked tirelessly with other members of the Green Eagles to secure Nigeria’s first continental title on home soil.” Sanwo-Olu added that Nwosu, who was the youngest member of the 1980 AFCON-winning squad, was widely celebrated for his creativity and tec