Nwosu Immortalization: S’East Govs To Meet Tinubu

Twenty-four hours after the Nigerian Senate refused to honour the former National Chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC), the late Humphrey Nwosu, five Governors of the South East have resolved to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to request a befitting national honour for him.

This decision comes as the former Archbishop of Enugu Anglican Diocese, Emmanuel Chukwuma, criticized Senator Adams Oshiomhole and the entire Senate for accusing the late Nwosu of annulling the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

According to Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo and Minister for Works Dave Umahi, who represented President Tinubu at Nwosu’s funeral, “We must learn to change our approach and adopt dialogue to achieve our goals from the central government rather than through confrontations and attacks.

“For us in Anambra and the Old Aguata Union, which consists of 45 communities across three local government areas, we shall honor and celebrate our son.

“After the funeral, we, the South East Governors, will meet with the President to discuss a national honor for our brother, and we are confident he will grant our request,” Soludo assured.

Dave Umahi, on his part, explained that “Mr. President holds our brother, Humphrey Nwosu, in high regard. In his message, he celebrated him for his profound contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, and we shall continue to cherish his achievements.

“He played a vital role in shaping Nigeria’s democracy and governance. While we were there, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation called to check on us and mentioned that the family had made two requests.

“After due discussions, these requests will be granted, and I will communicate the outcome to your governor,” Umahi added.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, also observed: “Nigeria is celebrating an icon of democracy, which is why I joined my brother, Charles Soludo, to honor this great Nigerian who has written his name in the sands of time. I pray that at the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, it will be a triumph for our brother, the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu.”

Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma condemned Senator Oshiomhole’s remarks, describing them as baseless.

“That statement by Oshiomhole is nonsensical because Humphrey Nwosu did not annul the June 12 election. Former President Babangida has already admitted responsibility for the annulment,” he asserted.

“Until Nigerians apologize to the late MKO Abiola and the late Humphrey Nwosu, their spirits will not rest.

“Furthermore, what is happening in the North today is a result of Nigeria’s failure to apologize to the Igbo people. That is why the Igbo spirit and blood will continue to haunt the nation through Boko Haram.

“Whether or not Prof. Humphrey Nwosu is honored at the national level, we will honor our own brother. The Senate’s position is highly unfortunate, and I believe it is simply because Humphrey Nwosu was Igbo,” he said.

Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Anglican Communion, Samuel Chukwudi Ezeofor, lamented Nigeria’s current state, describing it as a shattered dream.

“This country has produced men and women who could have liberated Nigeria, such as the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu,” he said.

“But today, professors rig elections for school dropouts and drug barons, yet we expect this country to thrive?”

“Our politicians have bastardized university education, and they now determine who becomes Vice-Chancellor. The position of Vice-Chancellor has become a political appointment.”

“Prof. Chinua Achebe wrote ‘There Was a Country’, but I say ‘There Is a Country’. In that book, our brother lamented the loss of Nigeria’s essence. The question remains: Are our politicians to blame?”

“Prof. Wole Soyinka once lamented that his generation was a wasted one, while the late musician Sonny Okosun asked, ‘Which Way, Nigeria?’ One wonders what he would have sung if he were alive today,” he remarked.

The funeral was attended by notable figures, including Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Imo State Governor Chief Emeka Ihedioha, and Senator Victor Umeh of Anambra Central District.

