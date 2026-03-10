Nwosu-Igbo Exits FAAN In Blaze Of Glory

Saturday, March 7, 2026, marked the end of an era at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) as Mrs Ijeoma Blessing Nwosu-Igbo, the General Manager of Public Affairs, officially retired after more than two decades of meritorious service.

The “Pen-Down” ceremony held at the FAAN Headquarters in Lagos was described by colleagues and industry stakeholders as a celebratory blaze of glory for a woman who has been a central pillar of aviation communication in Nigeria.

Nwosu-Igbo’s journey with FAAN began in August 2002 when she joined as a Senior Public Affairs Officer. Over the next 24 years, she became one of the most recognisable faces in the industry’s administrative and media relations circles.

She rose through the ranks with a reputation for professionalism and resilience, eventually becoming the substantive General Manager, Public Affairs in June 2024 after serving in an acting capacity.

As a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), she was widely praised for fostering open lines of communication between FAAN and the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), especially during crises and major infrastructure shifts.

Since 2018, she has served as the Managing Editor of NewsTrack, FAAN’s in-house publication, ensuring that the organisation’s narrative remained transparent and welldocumented. The retirement event was attended by top aviation brass, including the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr Henry Agbebire, who described her as an “enigma” and an “exceptional professional.”

General Manager, Revenue for FAAN, Mrs Caroline Uwabor, said, “Her legacy of service becomes the lasting testimony of her career.” LAAC’s chairman, Mr Idris Suleiman, described her as a thoroughbred professional who not only helped aviation journalists but also sacrificed her time to help others grow.

The ceremony also highlighted her vibrant personal side—specifically her wellknown love of singing and choral performance —with colleagues noting that her voice would be missed in the office corridors almost as much as her strategic leadership.

Nwosu-Igbo departs at a pivotal moment, having helped manage the public narrative through the initial phases of the N712 billion MMIA reconstruction and the rollout of the “Operation Go Cashless” initiative. She leaves behind a strengthened communication framework and a reputation for mentorship that many younger FAAN officers have been urged to emulate.