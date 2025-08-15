Nwokocha Serves Out Doping Ban, Set To Return To Tracks

Nigerian athlete, Grace Nwokocha, is set to return to the tracks after serving her three-year ban for a doping violation. Nwokocha was part of Nigeria’s women’s 4x100m relay team that won a gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

However, she tested positive for Ostarine and Dihydroxy-LGD4033 (a metabolite of Ligandrol) during the competition, both of which are prohibited by the Commonwealth Games Federation’s Anti-Doping Rules. At the Alexander Stadium, Nwokocha ran the anchor leg of the relay alongside Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, and Rosemary Chukwuma, leading the team to victory against England’s Daryll Neita and Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, setting an African record time of 42.10 seconds.

After a provisional suspension imposed by the Athletic Integrity Unit (AIU) on August 21, 2022, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Court found her guilty of anti-doping violations in March 2023. Nwokocha accepted the ruling, and her three-year ban was backdated to August 3, 2022, meaning it will end on August 2, 2025.

As a result of the ban, Nigeria was stripped of the gold medal, with England promoted to first place, Jamaica to second, and Australia to third. This sanction forced the 24-year-old to miss some of the sport’s biggest events, including the 2023 World Athletics Championships, the 2024 African Senior Athletics Championships.