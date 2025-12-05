Nwoko Petitions Security Agencies Over Cyber Harassment, Defamation

Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Munir Nwoko has taken legal steps against what his office describes as a renewed wave of online harassment, cyberstalking, and coordinated defamatory publications targeted at him.

In an official statement issued by his Communications Team, the Senator condemned the circulation of misleading videos and narratives allegedly crafted to create a false impression of persecution.

According to the statement, the attacks appear “calculated and malicious,” and aimed at manipulating public perception.

The Senator, who is focused on his legislative and developmental duties, emphasized that any allegations must be addressed legally and not through “fabricated drama, misinformation, or emotional manipulation.”

To address the ongoing cyber harassment, Senator Nwoko has directed his legal team to file petitions with the Inspector General of Police, Director General of the DSS, and the Commissioner of Police (Cybercrime Unit).

The petition seeks a full investigation to trace digital footprints and prosecute individuals responsible for criminal defamation.

The statement also urged the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom to disregard any attempts to use fabricated stories to seek asylum or gain undue advantage abroad, warning against “artificial drama around a stable family structure.”

Nigerians were encouraged to dismiss false narratives and allow lawful processes to take their course.

The Senator reaffirmed his commitment to dignity, responsibility, and due process.