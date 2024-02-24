NWOKO: IMF, World Bank’s Advice Can’t Revive Nigeria’s Economy

…Asks Govt to Recruit Additional 200,000 Police, Army to Arrest Insecurity

Prince Ned Nwoko is a Senator representing Delta North senatorial district of Delta State. He is also a Lawyer, Philanthropist, Founder of PNNFoundation, Initiator, Ned Malaria, as well as the Chancellor at Sports University, Idumuje-Ugboko. He told ISIOMA MADIKE in this interview that Nigeria has been at the mercy of foreign currency, predominantly dollar and that the country must begin to protect its currency. Excerpts:

Nigeria is in an economic crisis at the moment. As a member of parliament, what do you think the government needs to do urgently to stem the tide of hardship in the land?

As someone who understands what is happening, the solution is available. The solution is in the short term, mid-term and long term. But we must understand that Nigeria has been at the mercy of foreign currency, predominantly the dollar. If you go to England, for instance, you can’t spend naira or dollars. The system would make you spend the pounds, the country’s currency. And when Nigerians are travelling, they go with other nation’s currencies. As a country, we disregard our own currency, the naira. But that is a strategy by the developed nations to recolonise us. It is called neo-colonisation. We have political independence but we don’t have financial independence. We don’t control anything in Nigeria, but we have to begin to protect our naira. It is a point to begin; the protection of the naira.

Would the protection of the naira control the current hyper inflationary trend in the country?

What is inflation? When you have enough, the prices will reduce. Inflation can happen because we don’t have enough money and production is an issue because people are not producing. Our money is tied to the dollar so we source for it and the cost is high and people cannot afford it because we are not producing and we are depending on exports. People then go to the black market and it’s bad. Stop importation. We can produce everything in Nigeria including cars. I went to a company in the UK and they told me the seatbelts they are using are made in Kaduna. I was surprised and impressed. We can produce anything. It’s just to tighten our belts; closing our borders and saying we want to produce. Foreign currency is the root of all our evils. You can’t go to England and pay in dollars. They won’t accept it. We need the economy to be good and stable so that you can use your naira card to pay for things abroad. We have to protect our currency and promote our goods.

How would the government begin this process of protecting the naira?

First, the interest rate has to be pegged at three per cent, four per cent maximum. We as a nation must begin to protect our currency by making it the one that is used by oil companies, construction companies, and employees of foreign companies in Nigeria and pay for our crude oil with the naira. Buying and selling too. If someone wants to buy something, let them look for naira; our currency should be our transactional currency within the country. If this is achieved, there will be demand for our currency. Those coming to Nigeria will look for naira and it will help us. As it is now, naira is unknown to them. Naira should be the currency of our economy. Any- body coming to Nigeria will look for naira like we do when we are travelling to other countries.

How easy would it be to stop relying on dollars?

This is an interesting question. For me, it is very easy to forget about the dollar and stop relying on it. What we need to do is to focus on our economy, abolish the use of dollars and pay everyone with naira. These are the most important issues. We must make it possible for everyone coming to Nigeria to trade in naira. If your currency is naira, anyone coming will look for naira to come. They will buy naira and it will become an exchange currency here like it’s done in other places. Nigeria is the only place you have a parallel currency exchange. The government needs to make a pronouncement on that, an executive order if you like. Once the President announces that, things will turn around for the better. We need to understand what needs to be done. Many people are keeping dollars so that they can bring it out when the value rises to make more money.

When Mr. President takes drastic action to curtail the excessive dependence on dollars, it will reduce its value in Nigeria. The so-called expatriates are paid in dollars in Nigeria. Whereas peo- ple that work in a dollar country are paid in dollars, the same thing in the UK and every other nation; everyone in those countries is paid with one currency. But in Nigeria, foreigners are paid in dollars in the name of ex-patriates while Nigerians are paid in naira. What I am saying in effect is that both foreigners and their Nigerian counterparts should be paid in naira in Nigeria; Nigerians should not be made to feel inferior in their own country.

If that is done, how will Nigeria maintain its foreign reserve? Why should Nigeria have reserves in another country?

Just because our post-colonial leaders agreed to that doesn’t mean we should continue. We need to bring the money back home. Our central bank should champion that. America doesn’t have foreign reserve anywhere, but we do, why? We don’t need that. They use such reserves to improve their economy to the detriment of ours. What do we need it for? I find it so discouraging. I would recommend we close our so-called foreign reserve and bring the money to Nigeria and allow our banks to manage it. Loans should be affordable to the manufacturers and producers of Nigeria goods that want to grow the economy. When I went to Morocco for the first time, the exchange rate then was 12 dirham to one pound. Now it is still the same. Borrowing rate in that country is three per cent and people can borrow to live their lives. You can’t do that in Nigeria.

Banks charge 25 per cent and the government is doing nothing to manage interest rates. The rate is being determined by market forces but that is nonsense because everybody just sells what they like. There is no regulation. There is no uniformity. Nigeria has to be reconfigured, reengineered. We can’t grow like this. We are talking about the security of the people. How many people are able to buy cars and houses or go shopping and buy what they need? We need to start thinking about long term planning and solutions.

How else do you think the government can improve the ailing economy?

The government should first of all understand what the problem is. And then think of what it needs to do to grow the economy. For me, in addition to stopping importation, the government should focus on local production and manufacturing to help local companies. Once this is done, things will be different and the needed growth of the economy would have kick-started. The President needs to respect his people and be determined to help them and give his best for his nation, not necessarily relying on the IMF or World Bank advice. Let’s forget about them and focus on what we can do here. Don’t think about any foreign intervention. Nigeria with over 200 million people has all it takes to revive the economy. We have all the natural resources. By the time we focus on manufacturing and we turn out finished products instead of exporting raw material and importing finished products, the economy would pick up.

We just need to change our focus and our mindset and begin to see ourselves as people who can manage our own affairs instead of thinking what others would think and don’t think about us. We should focus on the interest of our people. When I visited South Korea for the first time, it was just like Nigeria of today and 10 years later, it is a different story.

What did they do differently?

They locked down their borders and began to copy and produce. That is what we need to do in Nigeria. We can copy and improve on it. We should have industries; we already have graduates and engineers everywhere and we can engage them and other professionals to use them. Look at the oil sector. It’s in a sorry state. How many people in Nigeria are involved in oil exploration or anything? Less than two per cent and these are things that we are supposed to have trained our people to take over from the so-called expatriates. Why are we not doing the right thing? The first thing we need to do, like I said earlier, is to look inward and start to grow our economy from within.

Insecurity is another problem in Nigeria. Is it a problem that is insurmountable?

Issue of insecurity should be addressed. I think the police should be better equipped and more personnel should be recruited. They need to be trained and equipped, that way, they will match the criminals. Nigeria needs over 200,000 new recruits in the next six months. The military needs the same number within the same period. We can have that. We need to recruit more personnel across the country. The President should give an order to that effect and it is done. I proposed a bill on self-defense and firearms ownership regulation in the Senate to deal with this pressing security issue. I am pleased that the topic has gained national significance, sparking diverse opinions and discussions on that. It’s evident that the existing security measures have not been sufficient in safeguarding our communities. Allow- ing law-abiding citizens to possess firearms could potentially provide a sense of security and a means to protect themselves and their families from immediate threats.

But that liberty can be abused?

To avoid sabotage and abuse, streams of guidelines must be put in place to ensure control. However, it is crucial to emphasise that the initiative to permit firearm ownership is accompanied by stringent regulations and comprehensive training. This approach ensures that firearms are in the hands of responsible individuals who understand the gravity of such ownership and are equipped to handle these weapons safely.

Would that not give room for the proliferation of illegal arms?

The illegal smuggling of arms is already a significant concern due to the prohibition on bearing arms. Introducing licensed dealerships for firearms could potentially address this issue by creating a regulated avenue for legal firearm acquisition. This move would not only seek to curtail illegal arms trafficking but also provides an opportunity for generating income through licensing fees and taxes imposed on these dealerships. The revenue generated from licensing fees and taxes on firearm dealerships could be allocated towards bolstering law enforcement agencies, improving security infrastructure, and implementing initiatives aimed at addressing the root causes of insecurity.

Can that ensure a comprehensive vetting process?

Of course, these requirements aim to ensure a comprehensive vetting process, emphasising mental fitness, community support, cultural ties, and a clean record for responsible firearm ownership. Proposed firearms for civilian ownership include single and double-barrel shotguns, pistols with a maximum capacity of six rounds, pump-action shotguns, and any other types suggested by the Ministry of Defence. This selection offers diverse options suitable for self-defence while emphasising control, regulation, and expert recommendations to ensure responsible ownership and mitigate potential risks associated with firearm possession. Nonetheless, this approach necessitates a meticulous regulatory framework and oversight to prevent any adverse consequences and prioritise public safety above all else. It is not just about people carrying arms, or just going into a store to buy arms, there are measures that have been proposed and they are very strict. In America, every citizen has a right to bear arms and it is enshrined in their constitution. In Nigeria, it is not so. So, what I am trying to do specifically is to have a system where people who are willing to carry arms are given the opportunity.

What are these conditions that must be met before one is granted an arms licence?

One of the first conditions to be met is that every local government area must have a gun shooting school and if you want to bear arms, the first thing to do is to get trained on how to use it, there will be shooting schools run by former military officers which are owned by them. Now, when you have been certified to have gone through the training, the next thing you will do will be to go to your King, Emir, or Oba who will give you a letter certifying that you’re from that particular place and the next thing is to go to two doctors and those two doctors must certify that you are mentally fit to bear arms and then you go to your local government chairman who must also confirm that you are from that particular LG. Then, you’d go to the Divisional Police Officer of that locality and the DPO must confirm that you do not have any criminal records and you’re not a wanted person. The common man does not get any kind of support from the police. The police as a force is ill-equipped, ill-funded, and not capable of dis- charging those onerous duties.

That is the basic fact. I am in the Senate committee on police matters and I can tell you that we do not have the number of policemen that we need to secure Nigeria as a country. The military on the other hand, I mean, we’ve been spending billions of naira over the years buying war- planes, different kinds of arms and ammunition in the name of fighting terrorism and other crimes. But they are again not able to deal with the issues. So, a lot of money has been spent, a lot of lives have been lost and we are nowhere near finding a solution. Look, the idea of a bill to enable Nigerians to bear arms is born out of desperation and the fact that people do not have the kind of protection that they need. If the bandits, terrorists, and criminals know that where they are visiting to attack or destroy property and steal, the people there have sophisticated weapons like they have, they will caution themselves.