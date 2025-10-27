Nwoko: I Feel Sorry For Men With Only One Wife

Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko has said he feels sorry for men who have only one wife, insisting that polygamy provides men with greater stability and balance in marriage.

The lawmaker said this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, where he discussed issues around family life and faith.

“I feel sorry for those who have one wife. Just imagine standing on one leg, it’s difficult. But with two, three, or four, you’re more balanced. That’s the example I give,” Nwoko said.

When the host pointed out that the Bible does not endorse polygamy, the senator countered, “The Old Testament does. I am a man of faith. But that’s not what we are here for.”

The 63-year-old lawmaker, who is married to four wives including popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, said he has no regrets about his marital choices.

“No, I don’t have any regret. I would do the same thing again. You should marry who you want to marry,” he declared.

Addressing recent social media reports alleging domestic tension in his home, Nwoko dismissed the claims as false and malicious, emphasizing that he treats his family with respect and affection.

“I am not a violent person. I respect my wives and love them and my kids,” he added.

His comments come amid speculations of a rift in his household after Regina Daniels recently unveiled a new mansion on social media, captioning it:

“In my house, I am a queen. I needed a roof over my head, so I got this for me and my family.”

Nwoko, however, maintained that his family remains united, reiterating that polygamy, when practiced with fairness and love, can create a strong and stable household.