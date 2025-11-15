Nwoko Confirms Authenticity Of Regina Daniels’ Medical Reports

Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko has confirmed the authenticity of medical and toxicology reports concerning his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, which have been circulating widely on social media.

According to a statement from the Senator’s office, multiple medical facilities detected dangerously high levels of substances, including marijuana, cocaine, morphine, opiates, and alcohol in her system.

Regina was reportedly rushed unconscious to a hospital on October 3 following a drug overdose.

The statement clarified that the rehabilitation centre involved did not leak the reports but confirmed their findings, stressing adherence to patient confidentiality protocols.

“The reports are genuine. The rehabilitation centre only clarified that it did not publish or circulate the documents,” the statement read.

Nwoko highlighted ongoing interference from some of Regina’s siblings, who allegedly supplied her with alcohol and marijuana during treatment, hindering successful rehabilitation.

“The reports describe the challenges the rehabilitation centre faced, including persistent interference from her siblings… Their actions made effective treatment impossible,” the statement said.

The Senator emphasized his insistence on continued therapy and rehabilitation stems from genuine concern for Regina’s health and the wellbeing of their two young sons.

“His determination comes from the clear reality that several of Regina’s recent decisions are not coming from a stable and healthy frame of mind. She is vulnerable, unprotected, and exposed to individuals who exploit her for personal gain,” the statement added.

Acknowledging the sensitivity of publicly sharing medical information, Nwoko’s office explained that the severity of the situation left no room for silence.

“Given the severity of the substances detected and the documented hospital emergency, it is no longer an issue that can be handled quietly. Regina needs consistent treatment, support, and protection,” the statement added.

As of now, Regina Daniels has not publicly responded to the statement.