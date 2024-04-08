Nwoko Blames Naira Fall On Racketeers

The senator representing the Delta North senatorial district at the 10th National Assembly, Prince Ned Nwoko has blamed the Nigerian government and the citizens for the devaluation of Naira, saying, “We have not been fair to ourselves regarding the nation’s currency.”

Senator Nwoko spoke at the weekend when he played host to the Integrity Group of Delta State at Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North LGA, where he was honoured as well as invested as the patron of the group.

Nwoko said, “We have boxed naira to the floor. It is only in Nigeria that foreign currencies thrive side-by-side with naira.”

Regretting the fall of the Naira which he attributed to racketeers and vested interests in the country, Nwoko said to curtail the trend he decided to propose a bill for an Act to alter the CBN Act, to prohibit the discriminatory use of foreign currency payment for remuneration and for matters connected therewith.

“If you travel abroad you hardly hear of other currencies except theirs but in Nigeria, some people are paid with foreign currencies. It must stop if we must get our economy working.

“We have gotten our independence yet it appears we still don’t know what it takes to be an independent nation.

“Our foreign reserves are in the US whereas the US foreign reserves are in their country likewise China. China understands that for them to grow as a nation their sovereignty must reside in China. Nigerians need to be born again,” he declared.

On why he is focusing on bills that affect the people directly like bill on One-Month Rent Limitation and Landlord Registry Act, Senator Nwoko said; “The fact is that I was born in this village Idumuje-Ugboko and grew up in the palace, where you are brought up to serve everyone. So I grew up understanding the essence of humanity.

“That is why I am in the Senate to serve the people. And it is easy for me to draft bills as a lawyer and also having spent considerable time in abroad.”

On how to combat insecurity in the country, he pointed out that he sponsored the Self-Defense and Firearm Ownership Regulation Act, to enable Nigerians to be able to defend themselves against any attack, noting that the bill makes provisions for anyone willing to own arms to undergo a shooting range tutorial, get their kings, chiefs, CP, LGA permits as well as certificate on mental fitness.

Senator Nwoko, however, thanked the Integrity Group of Delta state for identifying with him as well as promoting the MORE agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori even as he promised to partner with the group in propagating the MORE agenda.

Earlier, the Convener of Integrity Group of Delta state, Dr. Oke Idawene noted that Senator Ned Nwoko has distinguished himself at the senate and remains the most active senator in Nigeria today with over 20 bills and motions to his credit.

He also noted that Nwoko’s efforts in ensuring the eradication of malaria as well as the establishment of the SPORTS university in Nigeria and people-oriented bills and motions credited to him as the reasons why the Integrity Group chose to honour him and unveiled him as one of their patrons.