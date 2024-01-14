Nwodo: Tinubu Should Be More Audacious in Tackling Insecurity

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), and one-time Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, in this interview with KENNETH OFOMA, weighs in on some current national issues, including the corruption saga in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, the Christmas eve massacre of people in Plateau State, the ruling of a Federal High Court affirming Sen Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary of PDP among other issues

What is your view on the ongoing corruption saga in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and the way the Federal Government has been handling the matter so far?

I think we in the public space still need a lot of information and the Federal Government in its wisdom has not taken a final decision, because it has ordered an investigation in order to learn more and be able to give the matter the treatment it deserves. But what is important at this time is that the Federal Government has promised the nation and warned the Ministers about corruption and to be conscious of their mandate. Now the country is watching whether the Federal Government was just saying that or whether it meant to deal with that because of the level of corruption in our country and what harm corruption has done to our system.

So we need to be a little bit patient, let’s get all the facts and when the facts are out then we hold the Federal Government to ransom if they don’t want to do what they have promised. But I think even for the Ministers, so early in the administration and after the warnings they were given, to be found in this kind of mess leaves a lot to be desired. And this is where I come to the situation between the PDP and the APC. We said that Buhari’s government had monumental corruption; it’s appearing that that government may end up being a saint compared to this present one. So this government should know that all eyes are on this government, Nigeria has come a long way, we need radical change not this type of story barely three months after the ministers were sworn in.

Let’s go into what is happening in PDP, and the tussle between Minister Wike and his successor in Rivers state, Governor Sim Fubara and how Wike remained in PPD and yet serving the interest of APC without any consequences; coupled with the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja affirming Sen Samuel Anyanwu as secretary of PDP. In all this there are insinuations that Sen Anyanwu is Wike’s Man Friday and that Wike wants to destroy PDP before finally decamping to APC?

Well, let me start from the court judgment that Anyanwu got in Abuja. Before that judgment Enugu State or the South-East PDP that was supposed to replace Anyanwu had gone to court and the courts had asked the National Working Committee to replace Anyanwu with the candidate that the South-East working committee and South-East Executive nominated, Hon Ude Okoye. They gave them seven days and after that the court reaffirmed its position on the matter on two different occasions and then the other party was adequately served and the court entered a judgment that Ude Okoye should be sworn in as the new National Secretary.

All this while, Anyanwu now went to a court of equal jurisdiction in Abuja and got his own judgment in his own favour without appealing the judgment in Enugu. That is our judiciary for you. So the party is now facing two court judgments of coordinate jurisdictions. Under normal circumstances they should obey the first one because the second one is just an abuse of the court process. But we are watching to see how our working committee will handle that and we are also looking up to the PDP Governors Forum to see how they will react to that. So what is happening in Rivers State is very, very unfortunate because this scenario continues to repeat itself in every state where an outgoing governor insists that somebody of his choice must be his successor, and when the person gets to office and knows that history will judge him by his performance and stops receiving dictations from the former governor then they fall out.

I mean any reasonable adult will know that you do not tell history, you will not tell the judiciary, you will not tell anybody that you have full authority as governor but you are doing something wrong because the person who helped you to get there is telling you to do something wrong. It will not work. Of course, when some people are saying somebody is not showing gratitude, you haven’t heard the whole story why an adult will not show gratitude to his predecessor who helped him get into office until you hear the full story of what the other person is asking the man on the seat to do now, and that man will take full responsibility for his actions and may decide not to do it like that.

So I think that without knowing the full story I don’t want to hold a brief for Wike or for Fubara. What is more important to advise both of them is that Rivers State is bigger than any of them and for the sake of development and peace in Rivers State, whatever are their differences they should iron it out. Fight to finish is not an option. And two of them at their level should know that they should put Rivers State first before their personal desires.

On the alleged plan by Wike to destroy PDP before leaving…?

Yeah, on that matter, what is in the public do- main is that Wike is fully working with APC as their Minister and he campaigned for them fully against our own candidate and many of us have continued to wonder why in the name that the current National Working Committee wants reconciliation, wants peace and all that; whether that should come before disciplinary action in the party; because once you breed indiscipline nothing works after that; people will take advantage and you will just be going from one crisis to another. I believe that the party by now should have disciplined those who did anti-party and if they do that the party will sit up and then we can begin to groom the party for the next election knowing that those in the party will know what it means when you work against the party.

I want you to weigh in on the killing in the Plateau during Christmas eve and the handling of the situation by the Federal Government so far?

My brother, what we don’t want is the kind of excuses that were being made for Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari came to power on the platform that he was a formeris military man, a General and somebody who has been there and there was a lot of confidence that he was going to solve the security problems in Nigeria. But security problems got worse under his watch. This new administration has promised us that they are going to fight insecurity. Again under their watch there is mass killing every day and people are giving excuses for them. I don’t know why they are manufacturing these excuses; I find it extremely difficult to believe that these pockets of insecurity are too difficult for the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian security organisation, and all the armed forces in Nigeria to contain. Until the government decides that people must be punished for what they do there will be no deterrence.

People will continue to do what they like because they know they will get away with it. Government has to be more audacious in dealing with matters of insecurity because it is not just that people are dying, you can’t really fight the economy in a sea of insecurity no matter how many foreign trips you take and beg people to come and do direct investment in Nigeria; nobody wants to risk his life to come and do direct investment in your country when they have peaceful climes where they can go and invest their money and reap their profits and no threat to their lives. So we need to be more serious about insecurity.

We the citizens have to be convinced, yes, our government is fighting insecurity because we can see them fighting insecurity. And then the international community will be happy that yes, this government is fighting insecurity and very soon Nigeria will be secure for us to go and do business. Until then I don’t see why we are wasting our money telling people to come and invest in Nigeria; nobody invests in a state of insecurity, nobody, even a mad man.