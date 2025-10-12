Nwodo: PDP May End Up With Parallel Conventions

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, is apprehensive that the party might hit the rocks at its November National Convention, because some individuals within and outside the party are hell-bent on destroying it.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, the one-time Governor of Enugu State, categorically said the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and his group of former governors Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Samuel Ortom, were playing the spoilers’ role to ensure the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is unfortunate. One would have thought that we have finished with the last presidential election; elections have been won and lost and we should move on. But maybe, because he is benefitting from his appointment as Minister of the FCT, he is still committed to working for the Presidency against the party,” he said.

Nwodo, however, wants the party leadership to resolve all matters in order to have a free and fair convention, because “Nigerians are looking up to for the PDP…This is because most Nigerians still have that nostalgia about how PDP governed Nigeria as against what obtains now.

They would like to see the PDP bounce back into reckoning. “I am hoping that good sense will prevail, and whatever differences will be sorted out, so that we can have a successful convention. If we fail, it is going to be disastrous, because I see two parallel PDPs emerging, and that will create more problems, about which one will be authentic to produce the candidate acceptable to INEC, and so on and so forth.

“This is because it seems some people are hell-bent on destroying the party. They believe that that is the best way they can help the incumbent President and make sure that we don’t have a strong party presenting a strong candidate.

That will not be in the best interest of Nigeria, and it will be sad, if they allow that to happen,” Nwodo said.