Nwifuru’s Welfarist Agenda Earns Him ‘Welfare Ambassadorship’

Background

A renowned philosopher, named Bernard L. Montgomery, once wrote: “Leadership is capacity and will to rally men and women to a common purpose, having the character which inspires confidence.” The aforementioned axiom aptly depicts the scenario that characterised the atmosphere at the Executive Council Chambers Old Government House Abakaliki on March 21. The occasion was the investiture of Governor Fran- cis Nwifuru as the ‘Welfare Ambassador of Nigeria’ by the Nigerian Parents’ Forum. The Nigerian Parents Forum (NPF), an apolitical organisation committed to ensuring positive parenting, has its membership drawn from across the 36 states of the country. The chamber, filled to capacity, had the state’s Deputy Gov- ernor Princess Patricia Obila who represented the governor, members of the State Executive Council, Deputy Chief of Staff, Timothy Nwachi, traditional rulers, stakeholders, media practitioners and leaders of thought present. NPF delegates cut across different states of the federation and even include heads of media organisations, who are themselves parents. The Nigeria Parents Forum is the umbrella association for all parents interested in positive parenting across the length and breadth of the nation.

Vision

The vision of the forum is geared towards promoting efficiency and enhanced productivity among people entrusted with authority Speaking during the conferement, the Forum’s National Coordinator, Mr Mon- day Eze, said the NPF was formed in 2022, and had been interrogating states’ allocation schedules including their debt profiles. He said the Forum convened a National Summit on February 17 in Abuja to evaluate and underscore why the three tiers of government have often resorted to borrowing when their monthly allocations were increasing – especially since the removal of fuel subsidy last year. According to him: “When the issue of the fall in naira propped up, we looked at what our leaders were doing in their different states and then hosted the first National Summit on Welfare for us to be able to brainstorm on what can be done to mitigate the effects on the people.

The Nigeria Parents Forum is the umbrella association for all parents interested in positive parenting across the length and breadth of the nation

Prudent spending

“We discovered that although the allocations had increased due to withdrawal of fuel subsidy, many Nigerians were still hungry. “However, we also noted that in spite of this some of the governors were still trying their utmost to improve the lot of their people and one of them was Governor Francis Nwifuru. This is why today we are delighted to honour him with the title of Welfare Ambassador of Nigeria.” Speaking further the National Coordinator said: “On behalf of the Nigeria Parents Forum, I Monday Eze hereby confers on you the Welfare Ambassador of Nigeria award, for your meritorious services to the people of Ebonyi State.

“Lagos might be the financial capital of Nigeria and Abuja the administrative capital, however, Ebonyi is clearly the welfare capital of the nation. “Governor Nwifuru built his manifesto on the needs of the people, Ebonyi Charter of Needs, focused on sustainable development for Ebonyi people.” Eze disclosed that the result of the investigation on good governance showed that Governor Nwifuru (Ebonyi) came first, Professor Babagana Zulum of Bornu (second) and Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, emerged in the third position.

Salient qualified

“There are salient qualities of Governor Nwifuru that stand him out among other governors, hence his nomination for the award,” he explained. “We asked people to go and study the welfare profile in states, Independent investigators, who investigated the earnings, borrowing and investments done so far. “Some other states had already borrowed money ranging from N3 trillion to N200 billion in addition to the windfall from the removal of fuel subsidy. “However, Governor Nwifuru has only not borrowed but has even cleared the mountainous arrears of workers’ gratuities and pension, which has accumulated since 1996.

“In Ebonyi, we have a governor that was remedying the past debts by paying arrears of pensions and gratuities. “He has employed qualified medics and purchased medical equipment, like dialysis and x- ray machines, for the general hospitals in the state in order to improve the access to decent health care,” he said. Eze also pointed out that the governor had not forgotten the traditional institution and was consequently: “Building befitting palaces for the 140 traditional rulers in the state.”

Award appreciated

Receiving the award, Nwifuru, who spoke through his deputy Princess Patricia Obila, appreciated the forum for the honour. “The governor appreciates this honour, and wholeheartedly accepts it. And we as a government are in partnership with you.”Today is another remarkable day, you have come to appreciate our modest achievements, our manifesto, christened ‘People’s Charter of Needs’, is the blueprint of our administration.

“Since the assumption of office of this administration, we have been committed to ameliorating the plight and suffering of the people. “We have enhanced the local economy with N2 million cash grants to 500 small and medium entrepreneurs and tax waivers to small scale enterprises,” she said. Nwifuru urged the forum to continue with their laudable works stating that the government would partner with the group.

The event was preceded with visitation of completed and on-going projects in the state including the 22-kilometre Stadium-Nwofe road, 22-kilometre Ezzagu-Ezillo road and the Abakaliki capital city internal road projects which are being built with concrete technology. Some of the delegates in attendance at the ceremony included the Political Editor of Radio Nigeria, Mr Victorson, Publisher Nigeria Voice, Mr Henry Dele, Confidence Chiedozie and Mr Olatukun Olaniyi from Lagos State. Others included State Coordinator of Ebonyi Dr Achibong Nwankwo and Dr Emeka Ofoba (Executive Secretary) of the forum among others.