Nwifuru’s Intervention End Kidnapping, Killings In Ivo LG -Security Aide

The Special Adviser to Governor Francis Nwifuru on Internal Security, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chief Ike Cletus On Sunday said that the State Government has brought to an end the incessant kidnappings and killings of motorists, commuters and indigenes of Ishiagu community along the ever busy Ishiagu road axis.

Speaking to Journalists in Abakaliki, on the achievement recorded by Governor Nwifuru’s administration within 100 days in office, Ike noted that the success story was recorded following the matching order given by Governor Nwifuru to security chiefs in the state to end the incessant kidnappings and killings within the Ishiagu axis.

He stated that following the matching order by the Governor, a team of police personnel, the military and the local Vigilante volunteers went into the bushes and chased away the hoodlums and kidnappers who were now residing in the bushes in the community.

“The rate of kidnappings was becoming alarming and the Governor in his wisdom gave a matching order to both the Police, the army and vigilante volunteers to comb the bushes where the kidnappers were operating from and ensure that no record of kidnapping is recorded in the area again.

“So all the agencies swing into action and by so doing, all the axes that the hoodlums were operating from before now are properly secured and since then we have not recorded any case of kidnapping along the area.

“The Commissioner of Police has been proactive since she assumed office in the State. There has been a high level of collaboration between the Army and the Police and it has brought back peace and security in the area and other areas in the State.

“Governor Nwifuru in his desire to ensure efficiency and productivity in governance recently approved a one-day training for the Special Assistants on security and this has also helped us in understanding how best to handle and manage the issue of security in the State”, he stated.

He commended the Governor for the approval of the employment of over 1450 Ebonyi Indigenes into the civil service describing it as another way of reducing youth restiveness, criminal activities and other social vices in the State.

“I must commend the State Governor for the approval of employment to the Indigenes of the State. In the last 8 years, the State didn’t witness employment of people into the civil service but with this, the high level of youth restiveness and other criminal activities will also reduce drastically.

Hon Ike further noted that the empowerment of Ebonyi Indigenes hawking in the different cities across the country with a sum of N2 milliion each will also help to get many of them out of the streets and make them self-reliant.

“A good number of Ebonyi Indigenes have died while hawking along the express road and the government expects them to invest the N2 milliion into different agricultural ventures like fishery, poultry and rice production”.

He also commended the State Governor for the approval of the payment of pensions and gratuity to retirees from 2016 to 2022 adding that the payment, it will also improve the economic growth of the state. Ends.