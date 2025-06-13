Nwifuru’s Homemade Functional Democracy In Ebonyi

Share

For long, Nigeria, nay Africa, has grappled with democracy without success. The trouble with democracy in Africa is that it is alien and the duties of government to the people were couched in nebulous terms.

The essence of governance or fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy in chapter 2 of the 1999 CFRN were rendered impotent by its non-justifiability; thus, offering Nigerian leaders alibis for executive indolence. Democracies in Africa have never been “for the people”. Hence, the drift to neo-colonialism.

This is why the prized natural endowments of African countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Southern Sudan etc. have continued to serve as bonuses to the Western kingmakers. States of the Nigerian federation are not spared from this wave of warped democracy.

The sun of organic, people-centred functional democracy in Africa arose in Ebonyi State with the inauguration of Builder Francis Nwifuru as governor in May 2023. For Nwifuru, democracy must be seen to truly serve the needs and interests of the people! Government should remain intentionally and permanently at the service of the masses.

Thus, Nwifuru built his manifesto entitled: ‘Ebonyi Peoples’ Charter of Needs’, on the needs of the people. The manifesto was an administrative encapsulation of the prayer of St. Francis dressed in the needs of Ebonyians; and designed to bring love, pardon, faith, hope, joy and sustainable development to Ebonyi people.

Nothing else could be closer to the purpose of governance as enshrined in section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 CFRN! Governor Nwifuru, who understood the peculiarities of Ebonyi State as well as the pivotal role of workers’ salaries in driving the local economy, offset the mountainous arrears of the workers’ gratuities and pensions which had accumulated since 1996. He equally took steps to enhance workers’ earnings including full implementation of Federal government’s minimum wage policy in Ebonyi State.

Through these, the SME section of the local economy was stimulated with effective demand. Nwifuru further enhanced the local economy with N2 million cash grants to each of 500 small entrepreneurs; N1 million grants to each of another set of 1300 traders and tax waivers to petty traders.

The Ebonyi People’s Charter of Needs administration of Governor Nwifuru increased subsidies to the state-owned tertiary institutions, reduced tuition fees and revived local and overseas scholarships with over 600 Ebonyi youths studying in various local and foreign universities. Thirty-nine model secondary schools are under construction across the 13 LGA in the state.

Nwifuru has also employed more teachers for the primary and secondary schools. While priming the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki to become a centre of excellence and reference point in educational revolution, two new universities – the Ebonyi ICT University and Ebonyi University of Aeronautical Engineering – are under construction in Agbaja and Onueke respectively.

Governor Nwifuru revived the Ebonyi health sector by employing qualified medical professionals; purchasing sophisticated equipment like dialysis machines, x-ray machines, ambulances, etc.; and establishing a cuttingedge sustainable revolving drug scheme in the general hospitals in the state.

Agriculture and food production have received boosts as organic and synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, etc. are annually distributed to local farmers.

Demonstration farms have been established for cultivation of rare crops like carrots, onions, ginger etc. With the flagship Vanco tunnel and overhead bridge, the 23-kilometre Stadium – Nwofe Road, the 22-kilometre Ezzaegu – Ezillo Road, the Abakaliki Capital City internal road network, the 2-kilometre roads in each of the old autonomous communities and the zonal road projects in each of the three Ebonyi senatorial districts which are all done with concrete, it is certain that the infrastructural revolution in Ebonyi State is on course.

Through the Ebonyi State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, manned by Hon. Uchenna Igwe, the governor, is building residential palaces for each of the 68 traditional rulers he met in 2023. Traditional stool conflicts in 72 autonomous communities in Ebonyi State have been amicably resolved with elections and inaugurations of traditional rulers fully consummated.

Fifteen new autonomous communities have been created and hostilities in war-ravaged Effium, Ukawu and Oso Edda have ended. The 13 local government council chairmen have built great projects in their respective domains.

In two years, Governor Nwifuru has shunned borrowing and proved that with prudence, a governor can simultaneously develop the competing sectors of a low-revenue state for the benefit of the masses. Governor Nwifuru’s homemade democracy is not just functional. It is functioning in Ebonyi State.

Even though Governor Francis Nwifuru’s administration has not solved all the problems of rural Ebonyi State, it has solved the major sectoral challenges if the young state; revived the people’s hope or confidence in government and posed a positive challenge to other states, Nigeria and the rest of African leadership to use government power to do good to the people to whom power belongs! Other states in Nigeria and the entire African continent should emulate Ebonyi State.

