Nwifuru’s Franciscan Democracy in Ebonyi: A Positive Challenge to Africa

T he problem of democracy in Africa is that it is alien and the duties of government to the people were couched in nebulous terms. The enactment of the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy in Chapter 2 of the 1999 CFRN was rendered impotent by its non-justifiability; thus, offering Nigerian leaders alibi for executive indolence. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo conceived the African model of democracy labelled “guided democracy”. This involved the anointing of leaders for the people during elections by the kingmaker. The snag of guided democracy is that beneficiaries of leadership anointing were accountable to the kingmaker and derided the peoples’ needs and interests. While guided democracy gave rise to godfatherism in Nigeria, it rendered the presidency of some African countries hereditary; while in Zimbabwe, it attempted to render their presidency sexually transmittable! Except for the revolutions in Rwanda and Ghana, godfatherism became a reinvention of neo-colonialism in Africa such that the local elite connived with colonial interests to impose themselves as leaders only to prioritise the colonial interests.

This is why the prized natural endowments of African countries like Niger Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Southern Sudan etc. have continued to serve as bonuses to the Western kingmakers. States of the Nigeria federation were not spared from this wave of warped democracy. The sun of organic and effective people- centred or Franciscan democracy in Africa arose in Ebonyi State with the inauguration of Francis Nwifuru as governor in May 2023. For Nwifuru, democracy must be seen to truly and factually serve the needs and interests of the people! Government is made for the masses; and should remain intention- ally at the service of the masses. This indigenous Governor of Ebonyi State shunned verbose extraneous templates and built his manifesto on the needs of the people. Governor Nwifuru’s manifesto: “Ebonyi Peoples’ Charter of Needs”, was an administrative encapsulation of the prayer of St. Francis dressed in the needs of Ebonyians; and designed to bring love, pardon, faith, hope, joy and sustainable all-round development to Ebonyi people.

Nothing else is closer to the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy as enshrined in Section 14 of the 1999 CFRN! Upon inauguration, Governor Nwifuru, who understood the peculiarities of Ebonyi State as well as the pivotal role of workers’ salaries in driving the local economy, hit the ground running by offsetting the mountain- ous arrears of Ebonyi workers’ gratuities and pensions which had accumulated since 1999. Before long, Ebonyi retirees will be receiving their gratuities on the day of retirement! Through the payment of monthly fuel subsidy withdrawal shock allowance of N10, 000, 2023 Christmas bonus of N100, 000 and a one-off gratitude allowance of N10, 000 to every Ebonyi State employee, the SME section of the local economy was equipped with effective demand. Nwifuru further enhanced the local economy with N2 million cash grants to 500 small and medium entrepreneurs; and tax waivers to petty traders.

With the progressive implementation of the Abakaliki ring road, the 23-kilometre Stadium-Nwofe road, the 22-kilometre Ez- zaegu-Ezillo road and the Abakaliki Capital City internal road projects which are all done with concrete, the governor has proved that with prudent management of resources, a governor with lean appetites can develop all the competing sectors of low-revenue Ebonyi State simultaneously even under inclement economic weather. Nwifuru is not resting on his oars. He has taken memorable steps to revive the health sector by employing qualified medical professionals in Ebonyi General Hospitals; purchasing sophisticated medical equipment like dialysis machines, x-ray machines etc. and ambulances for the general hospitals. A cutting-edge sustainable revolving drug scheme is also being put in place for the hospitals.

The medical officers of the hospitals have all been provided with SUVs. To ensure that Ebonyi State Univer- sity (EBSU) retains her accreditation for the training of sound medical personnel, Nwifuru has persuaded the Federal Gov- ernment to return the EBSU Teaching Hospital which was taken over without full consideration of the implications of the take-over for the posterity of Ebonyi State by the Federal Government. These steps of the governor in the health sector have been applauded even by avowed critics of the Nigerian establishment as antidotes for medical tourism and brain drain of health professionals in Nigeria. The Francis of Ebonyi State is currently moving mountains in the education sector. He has increased the subventions to EBSU and other tertiary institutions in the state. The Ebonyi State Scholarship Board has been re-established to run both foreign and local scholarships. The Universal Basic Education and Secondary Education Boards have been respectively inaugurated and charged to build and renovate schools, procure instructional materials and to monitor and supervise effective teaching and learning.

Traditional stool conflicts, which raged across autonomous communities in Ebonyi State, have been quietly resolved with elections and inaugurations of traditional rulers fully consummated in over 90% of Ebonyi communities. Governor Nwifuru, through the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Uchenna Igwe, has started building befitting palaces for the respective traditional rulers in the 140 autonomous communities of the state. At the instance of Governor Nwifuru, hostilities in the war-ravaged Effium Community have drastically abated. It is generally craved that the Francis of Ebonyi State will fully explore the Nigerian constitution to return permanent peace to Effium. Governor Nwifuru’s confidence in Ebony’s is both tremendous and infectious. He believes that Ebonyi people, especially the youths, can achieve greatness and this runs like a thread across his appointments. Nwifuru is not a Mr. Know-All governor.

His devolution of the execution of C-of-O to the Commissioner for Lands; and other sensitive duties to other public officials bear credence to both his humility and the inclusiveness of his administration. In a few months, Nwifuru has positively disappointed cynics and won over people like me who did not vote for him. Governor Francis Nwifuru’s Franciscan administration has revived the people’s hope in gov- ernment and posed a positive challenge to other states, Nigeria and the rest of African leadership to use government power to do good to the people to whom power belongs!