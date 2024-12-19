Nwifuru’s Aide Tasks Youths On Mentorship, Leadership Potentials In Ebonyi

Share

The National President of a youth organization named “Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru Youth Movement (FON) Mr Chinedu Emenike, has tasked youths in the State to imbibe purposeful leadership potentials geared towards enhancing national development.

Emenike who doubles as Special Assistant to Governor Nwifuru on youth mobilization, emphasized the importance of purposeful leadership among the youth for nation-building.

He spoke during a summit held in Abakaliki with the theme, “Purposeful Leadership Among Youths”

The summit which had in attendance young leaders across the 13 Local Government Areas, charted the way forward in sharing ideas and effectively taking up leadership roles in society.

Comrade Emerike expressed joy at the turnout of young leaders at the summit stating that youths must live up to their responsibilities.

He commended the efforts of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, in areas of empowerment programmes noting that the state has recorded a significant increase in youth representation in leadership positions.

Emerike emphasized that the future of Ebonyi State lies in the hands of the youth and called on them to seize the opportunities presented to them by the government to contribute positively to the development of the state and the nation.

The youth boss noted that the summit provided a platform for discussions on youth empowerment, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, and community development.

“The theme of this summit is apt and the summit is timely, thought-provoking as it reminds us our roles and obligations in the nation building”

Emenike emphasized that over 90% of Local Government Chairmen and Coordinators of Development Centres are youths.

