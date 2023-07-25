Nwifuru, Wife Salute Umahi At 60

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State and his wife, Mary -Maudline have felicitated with the Senate Deputy Majority Leader and immediate past Governor of the state, Senator David Nweze Umahi on his 60th birthday.

Nwifuru in a statement described Umahi as a trailblazer and a great gift to the state and prayed to God to continue to sustain him in his limitless grace to continue to play his immeasurable part in Ebonyi State and nation-building.

“You are indeed a trailblazer and a great gift to Ebonyi State. As a former Nigerian whose dedication to the development and unity of the nation is total, you have played a veritable part in the development of our state as a former Governor and now Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“There’s no doubt in your capacity and disposition to continue to play positive roles in our journey to greater heights and your ability to make beneficial laws that will engender development and unity in the country”, the governor stated.

In her message, the wife of the Governor appreciated Umahi for his good works and leadership as the Immediate Past Governor of the State.

She said “Throughout your tenure as our state governor, you exemplified the qualities of leadership, integrity, and dedication to public service. Your vision for a better and prosperous state was matched by your tireless efforts to bring about positive change.

“Under your leadership, our state witnessed significant growth and development, with initiatives that improved the lives of countless citizens. Your commitment to education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment has laid a strong foundation for a brighter future”.

The First Lady stated that Umahi’s legacy will continue to inspire and influence those that had the privilege of working with him, adding that his wisdom, experience, and guidance remain invaluable assets to the state and its progress.