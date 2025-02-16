Nwifuru Urges GOC 82 Division Enugu To Intensify Efforts To End Sit-At-Home

Share

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has urged the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigeria Army Enugu Major General Oluyemi Olatoye, to intensify efforts to end the sit-at-home menace ravaging the South-East geo-political zone.

Nwifuru made the call at the weekend while receiving the GOC who paid him a courtesy visit in his office at Government House Centenary City Abakaliki.

He said that the State Government has been supportive of military officers deployed to the State.

“I urge you to intensify efforts to end sit at home often declared by non-state actors in the South – East Region of the county”

“I am very much sure you are conversant with the South-East geo-political environment, God has been with us together with good military officers deployed to our state”

” I want to assure you of our continued support, I am confident in the kind of men serving here in this State, we have been showing good support for the good officers by giving cash and even car gifts to some of them”

Speaking against the backdrop of boosting the morale of officers, Nwifuru enjoined Security Agencies to introduce a reward system for serving officers.

Earlier in an address, the new General Officer Commanding the 82 Division Nigerian Army Major Gen Oluyemi Olatoye, commended Governor Nwifuru for his support to the military.

The GOC assured the Governor that he would collaborate with the administration to maintain laws and order.

“I assumed command as the General Commanding Officer of 82 Division on the 27th of January, 2025”

He said that the purpose of the visit was to enhance his knowledge of the operating environment in addition to enhancing inter-agency and inter-service collaboration.

“I want to thank you for ensuring that all the agencies are well marshalled for better outcomes, I was informed of the cash rewards to some of our men who performed excellently”

General Olatoye appreciated Governor Nwifuru for the honour and respect he has for the military.

