Nwifuru To Youths: Bring your capacity let’s make a difference

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has called on youth in the state to join his administration and assist him to make a difference in the governance of the state. He described youths as those with great potential and enjoined them to bring their intellectuals to bear in the building of a better Ebonyi State under him. Nwifuru spoke yesterday in his office at the New Government House, Abakaliki, the state where he officially resumed duty 24 hours after his inauguration as the fourth democratically elected governor of the state.

The resumption preceded a short prayer session by the Bishop Emeritus of Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, Most Reverend Michael Okoro, as well as traditional blessing by the Izhi Traditional Rulers Council, led by Chief Fidelis Nwonumara. Addressing the traditional rulers, Governor Nwifuru thanked them for their love and support for his emergence as governor, and appealed to them to keep mentoring him.

He appealed to Izhi stakeholders to tolerate other people in order to ensure harmonious relationships in the state, saying: “I enjoin you not to abuse the opportunity, talk less and do more so that you don’t give the opposition the opportunity to talk bad about us. “I want to plead with our people; we have made a lot of sacrifices to have this state, whatever we agree with the government, please do not go back to it.”

The governor, while appealing to the people of Amike-Aba in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state to jettison their protest about land dealings with the past administration, he assured them that he will tackle the issue headlong. He stated: “I want to assure you people that we will not even allow the people if the aim of developing that place is not done, but that does not mean that we will revisit what the previous administration did, because if you continue to revisit what the previous administration did, you will never move forward. “The issue of dichotomy is dying a natural death and the reason I am here is to kill that dichotomy permanently. I will be fair to everybody and I believe that God Almighty will be with us.

“I will discuss with leaders of the state for us to know what we can do to promote the unity of Izhi and Ebonyi State. The traditional rulers, I want to assure you; we are in the same journey and we are in the journey together; you started the journey and today you are here again to bless me. Today, I am benefitting from your words of wisdom and I thank you immensely.”

Nwifuru called on the youth to rally round him so as to make sure that his administration lives up to expectations, adding: “I want to tell the youths that this is a challenging moment; we are now the head, the future is now in our hands. The youths should make themselves available, you are great intellectuals and if you bring your intellectual capacity to bear, we will get it right.”