Nwifuru Threatens To Sack Workers Involved In Warning Strike

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has threatened to sack any Civil Servant, involved in the ongoing one-week warning strike declared by the State Chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the non-implementation of the National Minimum wage.

Nwifuru issued the threat in his office at Centenary City Abakaliki while briefing newsmen.

Apparently referring to the commencement of a warning strike by State Civil Servants on Monday, in compliance with the directive of the National Executive Committee of NLC, Nwifuru insisted that the government was complying with the payment of minimum wage.

He warned that any worker that does not go to work within 72 hours, will be replaced.

“I have directed all Commissioners to go to offices, and record all that come to work through Table payment by the number of days they come”

He said that the government was not owing any worker in the state salary, pension or gratuity and wondered why the leadership of NLC should start a fight where there is no fight.

“We are paying the minimum wage, everybody is being promoted to his/her own wish, whoever that is due for promotion is promoted”

The Governor vowed never to negotiate with the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress stating that their action poses a threat to the administration.

He cautioned Labour Leaders not to take personal interest as general interest stating that their attitude will result in negative consequences.

Speaking against the backdrop of the autonomy of Local government, Nwifuru noted that he does not have control over council resources.

“I have never for one day asked Chairmen of local government areas to give me money, the only joint project we are doing is the construction of traditional rulers’ palaces”

On the issue of loans, Nwifuru insisted that he has never borrowed money anywhere since his assumption of office.

It would be recalled last Sunday the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress Comrade Ogugua Egwu, issued a one-week notice of strike action beginning from 1st December 2024.

The notice of declaration of strike begins from 00.00 hours of 1st December 2024.

Ogugua said, “On behalf of the entire State Council, we convey a notice of a one-week warning strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress in Ebonyi State beginning from 00:00 hours of 1st December 2024″

The State NLC emphasized that the warning strike was in line with the directive of 8th November 2024 by our National body to all State Councils in States, yet to comply with extant procedures based on collective bargaining and eventual implementation of the New National Minimum Wage”

