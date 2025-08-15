Nwifuru Task State Electoral Commission On Credible LG Polls

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has tasked the newly appointed members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) to ensure that the forthcoming Chairmanship and Councillorship polls are free, fair and credible.

Nwifuru gave this charge at the weekend while swearing in the Chairman and members of the Commission held at the Executive Council Chambers, Centenary City, Abakaliki.

The members sworn in include Mr Patrick Enyi as the Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Ibiam and Hon Collins Agbo.

The Governor charged the members to look at the laws setting up the State Independent Electoral Commission and compare it with the Electoral Act.

“All you need is to take cognisance of the law and conduct a credible and peaceful election”

Earlier in a remark, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Ben Uruchi, emphasised that Section 268 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended, empowers the Governor of the State to appoint members of the State Independent Electoral Commission.

In an acceptance speech on behalf of the newly inaugurated members, the Chairman of the Commission, Mr Patrick Enyi, assured that the members would justify the confidence reposed in them.

The event was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Princess Patricia Obila, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Moses Ije Odunwa, members of the State Executive Council and stakeholders of the State.